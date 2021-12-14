Purdue lands tight end Max Klare as late add to 2022 class

On the eve of the early signing date, Purdue has added tight end Max Klare to its 2022 recruiting class, a few days after the former Duke commitment officially visited West Lafayette and a few weeks after he'd unofficially visited for the Indiana game.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder from Ohio state power Cincinnati St. Xavier becomes the second tight end commitment for Purdue, joining fellow Cincinnati area native Charlie Kenrich.

More to come ...







