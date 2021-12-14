 GoldandBlack - Purdue lands tight end Max Klare as late add to 2022 class
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-14 09:58:34 -0600') }} football Edit

Purdue lands tight end Max Klare as late add to 2022 class

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

On the eve of the early signing date, Purdue has added tight end Max Klare to its 2022 recruiting class, a few days after the former Duke commitment officially visited West Lafayette and a few weeks after he'd unofficially visited for the Indiana game.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder from Ohio state power Cincinnati St. Xavier becomes the second tight end commitment for Purdue, joining fellow Cincinnati area native Charlie Kenrich.

More to come ...



