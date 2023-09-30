Purdue's offense had been going the wrong way four games into the season. After scoring 35 in a loss to Fresno State, the Boilers struggled to convert yards into points scoring 17, 20, and 17 in a win against Virginia Tech and losses to Wisconsin and Syracuse. Graham Harrell's Air Raid attack finally took flight in West Lafayette with a season-high 38 points against Illinois.

Quarterback Hudson Card had been vocal about the group suffering from self-inflicted wounds like turnovers and penalties in losses, but thinks the offense showed what it's capable of on Saturday.

"We went out there and executed. I think at times we would shoot ourselves in the foot in the past games. But today, we had that plan, and we went out and executed," Card said.

Ryan Walters was also complimentary of Graham Harrell's game plan, which he carried out from the coach's box after being on the field since week one, similar to Kevin Kane.

"Graham and his crew did a great job of putting a plan together, and understanding where we're going to try to get attacked," Walters said.



