Purdue OLs in NFL draft

The standard for Purdue offensive lines over the past 50 years is the 2000 unit that blocked for Drew Brees and helped lead the program to a Big Ten title and Rose Bowl.

That front featured left tackle Matt Light, left guard Gene Mruczkowski, center Chukky Okobi, right guard Ian Allen (Rob Turner, too) and right tackle Brandon Gorin. All five played in the NFL, with Light Okobi and Gorin getting drafted.

The only former Boilermaker linemen in the NFL last season were Dennis Kelly (Packers) and Grant Hermanns (Jets).

Purdue hasn't had an o-lineman selected since 2014, when Kevin Pamphile went to the Buccaneers.

The 2022 NFL draft will take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

Here is a look at the Purdue offensive linemen selected in the NFL draft since 1970.