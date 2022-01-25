Purdue position review: Linebackers
While the new year has begun, GoldandBlack.com is looking back at the previous season and taking a deep dive into each of Purdue's positions, how they graded, their trends and other observations.
Next up, the linebackers. The staff played primarily just three linebackers all season. And, they held up and were highly productive for what was a solid position.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news