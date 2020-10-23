GoldandBlack - Purdue star Rondale Moore sidelined for the Iowa game

Star wide receiver Rondale Moore will miss Saturday's opener vs. Iowa, Purdue announced on Friday.

No details were given related to Moore's absence, but the sophomore is believed to have sustained an injury early during preseason practice that put his availability for the opener in question. Jeff Brohm never discussed the injury, but has said generally of Moore this preseason that Purdue Is managing him to "get him to the game(s)."

Moore missed most of last season due to a hamstring injury, then opted out of the season In order to train for the NFL draft. He opted back In just before preseason practice started.

Brohm said Purdue could be without as many as a half dozen players for Iowa due to health concerns, but did not comment directly on Moore's status Thursday afternoon when asked about the star wide receiver.

Purdue then confirmed Moore's absence Friday afternoon.