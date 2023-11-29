The objective of Purdue’s transfer portal shopping this off-season is clear. Get help across the offensive line, and lots of it.

Who is leaving?

The Boilermakers are set to lose tackles Ben Farrell and Daniel Johnson, guard Preston Nichols, and Josh Kaltenberger. Kaltenberger is one of the most notable portal departures already, having made his transfer known on Sunday. Purdue also saw redshirt freshmen, and reserve linemen, Andre Oben and Malachi Preciado enter the portal this week.

The case of Gus Hartwig is the wildcard of the offensive line this off-season. If the All-Big Ten center returns to Purdue, it would be massive for the group heading into 2024, who would retain its top contributor and leader. Hartwig’s status is up in the air right now, as he could opt to head to the NFL.

Who is expected to return?

As for the core group of returners, Purdue has its two starting tackles set to come back in 2024, Marcus Mbow and Mahamane Moussa. Although, Mbow is coming off a season-ending injury that could cut into next season, but that will not be known until later in the off-season.

2023 transfers Jalen Grant and Austin Johnson are expected to be back as well. Grant started the majority of the season while Johnson was relegated to a reserve role for much of his first year in West Lafayette.

Luke Griffin will likely be back for a second year with the Boilermakers too, but reportedly had a similar injury to Mbow, which also leaves his availability for the start next season uncertain.

How will Purdue approach the portal?

In all honesty, Purdue should look to add to all five spots in the trenches, which proved to be an issue for them this fall.

The top priority should be bringing in starting caliber tackles, which would move Mbow back to his natural position of right guard. If Hartwig indeed leaves, getting an anchor at center will be high on the to-do list as well.

Purdue has already offered Harvard transfer Jacob Rizy and North Dakota transfer tackle Easton Kilty, with many more to follow.