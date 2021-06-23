Recruiting stories: David Blough

Football is religion in Texas. David Blough knows.

The former Purdue quarterback grew up in the Lone Star State, playing at Creekview High in Carrollton, Texas. A three-star prospect, Blough had a glossy prep resume that included a trip to the prestigious Elite 11 camp.

But Blough wasn’t wooed by blue-chip programs. So, when Purdue laid down an offer, he jumped on it to be part of its Class of 2014 under Darrell Hazell.

Blough went on to become one of the most beloved players in recent Purdue history, carrying himself with aplomb of the field and showing resilience on the field en route to leading a winning program and posting some of the best passing numbers—9,550 yards, 69 TDs, 41 interceptions—in recent school history. Blough went 9-7 as a starter his final two seasons as a Boilermaker. He's the last Purdue signal-caller to start every game in a season, doing so in 2016.



Blough went undrafted coming out of Purdue in 2019, signed with the Browns and was traded to the Lions, where he spent the last two years. And he hopes to be in Detroit in 2021.

GoldandBlack.com caught up with Blough, who shared his recruiting experience.