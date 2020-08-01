 Purdue Boilermakers Football | Matt Light | Rod Woodson | Drew Brees
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-01 08:54:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Saturday Simulcast: Drafting Purdue's best tight ends

Tom Dienhart and Alan Karpick
GoldandBlack.com

Related: Drafting the top running backs | Drafting the top DBs | Drafting the top receivers | Drafting the top special teams players | Drafting the top linebackers | Drafting the top offensive linemen

Watch or listen as Dienhart and Karpick hash through top Boilermaker best tight ends of all time.

Tim Stratton won the Mackey Award in 2000 as the nation's most productive tight end. He also is the only Boilermaker to be named first team All-Big Ten three consecutive years.
Tim Stratton won the Mackey Award in 2000 as the nation's most productive tight end. He also is the only Boilermaker to be named first team All-Big Ten three consecutive years. (Tom Campbell)

To listen: 

Click here!

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}