Purdue is looking to develop an edge on defense. And Ben Kreul could be a future cornerstone.

The Catholic Memorial (Waukesha, Wis.) linebacker was the first commitment in the Boilermakers' 2020 recruiting class, pledging on January 30, 2019. And he plays a position of need. Kreul could have a chance to impact this fall, but who will be his position coach? Who will be the defensive coordinator? Uncertainty looms with the recent firing of Nick Holt. Whoever fills the role will be getting a promising prospect in Kreul, a three-star recruit.

GoldandBlack.com spoke with long-time Catholic Memorial coach Bill Young to get a recap on Kreul's senior season.

GoldandBlack.com: Give an overall impression of Ben's career?

Young: He was on special teams as a freshman, we won the state championship. Sophomore year, started at inside backer and we were 9-3. As a junior, we won the state championship and went 13-1. This past year, we were 12-2 and won another state title.



GoldandBlack.com: How good of an athlete is Ben?

Young: He is a football, basketball, track athlete. He runs the 200 and 4 X 200 for us. He is a power forward on the basketball team. Just finished my 46th year coaching high school football and my 43rd as head coach at Memorial. And he is as good as any linebacker I ever have coached.



GoldandBlack.com: What type of player is Ben?

Young: He is a real smart player, has a great feel for the game. Plays with great pad leverage. Very instinctive. Just a lot of things you really can’t teach. He has a great feel. We are a school of 589 and we are playing against schools with over 2,000 students.



