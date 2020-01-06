MORE: Josh Kaltenberger | Ben Kreul

Purdue is starting to accrue some talent at running back in the Jeff Brohm era. And Class of 2020 product Tirek Murphy may be the best yet.

He is one of the most highly-rated running backs to commit to the program in the last 50 years. The 6-0, 220-pound product of Christ The King High in Middle Village, N.Y.--located in the borough of Queens--had myriad offers from blue-blood programs from around the nation: Oregon, Notre Dame, LSU, Tennessee, Michigan, Nebraska and Miami, among others ... but he chose Purdue.

GoldandBlack.com spoke to Jason Brown, Murphy's coach at Christ The King, to get the skinny on his senior season.

GoldandBlack.com: How did your season pan out as a team?

Brown: We came a game short of going to the championship. He was a very good vocal leader and team leader. We finished 9-3. He missed one or two games this year. He had a severely sprained ankle. He is fine now.

GoldandBlack.com: What does Tirek need to improve?

Brown: On the second level, winning the one-on-ones, when you get through the line of scrimmage. The one-on-ones with the linebackers and safeties.

GoldandBlack.com: How was his speed?

Brown: He is a 4.4 guy.

GoldandBlack.com: What was his weight?

Brown: Entering the season, he was like 210. Now, he’s trying to slim down. I think he’s probably at 200.

GoldandBlack.com: Is he a good blocker?

Brown: Blocking and running between the tackles aren’t problems. Catching the football isn’t a problem. My opinion, his weakness is winning the one-on-one at the next level, not trying to run guys over. Run away from guys.

GoldandBlack.com: Do you think he'll play in the fall?

Brown: I think he can. Yes.

GoldandBlack.com: How come he isn't enrolling early?

Brown: Our school doesn’t let kids leave early. They have to finish out the school year. That’s something I have been trying to work on the past two years. My principal, she has no clue on how this works. He also can start school early. It’s not just a football decision.

GoldandBlack.com: Did he have any big rushing games?

Brown: We passed the ball a lot. He caught a lot of passes out of the backfield.

GoldandBlack.com: Did he play any defense?

Brown: He didn’t play on defense. (On offense) We had him in empty a lot. One-back sets. He caught a lot of passes.

GoldandBlack.com: Did Tirek show toughness?

Brown: Toughness he has.