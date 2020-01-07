MORE: Josh Kaltenberger | Ben Kreul | Tirek Murphy | Kydran Jenkins

The Class of 2020 features talent at several positions. But it's the wide receivers that have people excited.

The receiving haul includes Maliq Carr, Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, Marcellus Moore and Collin Sullivan, who may be the best of the bunch when it's all said and done.



Sullivan, a three-star prospect, hails from Round Rock (High), Texas, the same school as Purdue redshirt freshman tight end Garrett Miller. Sullivan is a physical receiver with speed who possesses good hands.

GoldandBlack.com spoke to Round Rock High coach Jeff Cheatham to get the low-down on the 6-1, 195-pound Sullivan's senior season.



GoldandBlack.com: How did Collin perform as a senior?

Cheathum: The thing about Collin is, he played for us as a freshman the year we went to the quarterfinals. That doesn’t happen in the state of Texas very often, for a kid to be able to play at the 6A level. Collin has been a great player for us for four years. Great balance. He has great physical presence because he is a big kid. He can run.



GoldandBlack.com: How were his hands?

Cheathum: Probably some of the best hands I ever have been around. When he was a freshman, he was catching balls out there and he looked like he was in college. It was really easy for him. A lot of times, you watch a kid practice and they play and you can just tell when it looks easy. You know that they are different.

GoldandBlack.com: What does he need to improve at the next level?

Cheatham: The dynamics of college football, it’s gonna be elevated. Now you are going to matched up against bigger guys. In high school, he always was the biggest guy. He’ll have to adjust to the physical presence of it. Other than that, I think it’s a matter of just learning the system and knowing what role he is gonna have to play for them.



GoldandBlack.com: What role do you think he'll play for Purdue?

Cheatham: No idea.

GoldandBlack.com: Did Collin play any defense as a senior?

Cheatham: He did not. But he was available for end-of-the-game-type stuff.



GoldandBlack.com: Was Collin used as a return man?

Cheatham: He was our punt returner. He also ran back kickoffs. I think his junior year, he had a touchdown. A lot of people were kicking the ball away from him.



GoldandBlack.com: What was your record?

Cheatham: We started 6-1 and didn’t finish out the last three, so we didn’t get in the playoffs.

GoldandBlack.com: Did Collin get hurt at all during the season?

Cheatham: He has been healthy every year.



GoldandBlack.com: How come he isn't coming early?

Cheatham: Don’t know if it was possible to come early credit-wise.

GoldandBlack.com: What type of offense did you run in 2019?

Cheatham: We are very similar to a college-style offense with the H-back and flat-back reads and RPO stuff. Big RPO team. It’s a little easier to do the RPO game when you have a guy like Collin.



GoldandBlack.com: What's his 40-yard dash time?

Cheatham: I’d say low 4.5, maybe real high 4.4.

GoldandBlack.com: How is his strength?

Cheatham: Very strong for his age; 405 squat, which is good for his position. A 275 power clean. He is a big, strong kid.

GoldandBlack.com: What's the best route he runs?

Cheatham: He’s really good at a post-fade. He would work to the post and then work back outside. That was something we were very successful with him.



GoldandBlack.com: What's he like off the field?



Cheatham: He was just so consistent throughout the year. That was one of the great things about Collin. For a skilled kid, he is as balanced and level-headed and consistent as I ever have been around. He comes from a great family. His parents are lawyers. We will miss him.

