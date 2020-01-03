MORE: Josh Kaltenberger | Ben Kreul

Kydran Jenkins prep career is over. The next stop: Purdue.

A 6-2, 220-pound linebacker from Jefferson County High in Louisville, Ga., Jenkins is one of four linebackers in the Class of 2020 who have signed with Purdue. Jenkins joins Ben Kreul, Clyde Washington and Ryan Brandt.

GoldandBlack.com spoke to Jefferson County recruiting coordinator and defensive backs coach Cyrus King to get the low-down on Jenkins' senior season at Jefferson County, which is a 2A school in a six-class Georgia system.

GoldandBlack.com: How did you use Kydran in 2019?

King: He did a tremendous job for us this season. He had a lot more on his plate. On offense, we switched over to the single wing. And he did a good job. He kind of exceeded expectations for us as far as running and blocking. I think he had like 400 yards rushing and about five touchdowns. He also contributed on special teams and was an anchor on defense. We came up a little short and lost in the second round of the playoffs and finished 9-3. Kydran did everything we asked of him and even more. He will be missed next year.

GoldandBlack.com: What linebacking spot did Kydran play?

King: He played inside, a little bit of outside depending on who we played schematically. He was pretty good in pass coverage, so we had him over the slot receiver. Against spread offenses, he played outside 'backer/rush end to create some havoc on the quarterback. Against the power-run game, he played Mike linebacker. He played pretty much all the linebacker positions for us this year.

GoldandBlack.com: What did he improve as a senior?

King: He finished as a four-year starter. Just the awareness of the game. It seemed like the game was easy to him. He could recognize different formations. There aren’t many things at the high school level that he hasn’t seen given that he played so long. He has gotten bigger, stronger and faster, but I was more impressed with the mental aspect of the game and being able to lead because we had a relatively young team. We only had like six seniors. To see him lead the younger guys really made us proud. He left the program in better hands.

GoldandBlack.com: What does he need to get better at?

King: I would say lateral quickness. On his official visit to Purdue, he checked in at 6-1, 245. So, he is continually getting bigger and bigger. He did improve his flexibility over the summer. But he is getting so big. He needs to maintain his speed and make sure he carries the good weight because I know he will put on more weight in college. But the key for him will be to maintain his body weight and become more flexible as he does gain more weight.

GoldandBlack.com: Do you think he'll play next fall?

King: Speaking to Purdue and Coach (Greg) Brown (his main recruiter), that’s the game plan. That is what they are telling him, to get prepared. The expectation is for him to make an impact early. He initially wanted to enroll early. But talking to his family, he wanted to finish his senior year. The talk is he will come in and have an immediate impact next season.