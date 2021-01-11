Two days, two defensive transfers from the SEC.

Last Friday, South Carolina redshirt freshman defensive end committed to Purdue a day after Auburn redshirt freshman linebacker Octavius Brothers gave a pledge to the Boilermakers.



Anderson, whose father played at Mississippi State, had entered the portal on Jan. 5. He was a four-star recruit out of Oakland High in Murfreesboro, Tenn., and the third-highest rated played in South Carolina's Class of 2019.

Anderson committed to Purdue not knowing who would be the Boilermakers' defensive coordinator. Then, on Sunday, his position coach at Purdue--Terrance Jamison--left to coach at Illinois.



Anderson will join a Purdue d-line that needs pass-rushing help. The Boilermakers finished last in the Big Ten in sacks in 2020, notching just five in six games.



The 6-4, 265-pound Anderson played sparingly his two seasons at South Carolina, which fired Will Muschamp on Nov. 15 and hired Shane Beamer at the end of the 2020 season. Anderson played in one game in 2019 and last season saw action in four games with three tackles.



GoldandBlack.com spoke to Chris Clark from the South Carolina Rivals.com site--GamecockCentral.com--to learn more about Anderson.

