Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

Play this again: Oklahoma 53, No. 22 Texas 45 4 OT

Never play this again: Liberty 40, UL Monroe 7



What? Duke 38, Syracuse 24



Huh? Kentucky 24, Mississippi State 2

Are you kidding me? No. 21 Texas A&M 41, No. 4 Florida 38

Oh. My. God: Missouri 45, No. 17 LSU 41

Told you so: No. 5 Notre Dame 42, Florida State 26