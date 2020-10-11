The envelope, please: Week 6 awards
Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …
GAMES
Play this again: Oklahoma 53, No. 22 Texas 45 4 OT
Never play this again: Liberty 40, UL Monroe 7
What? Duke 38, Syracuse 24
Huh? Kentucky 24, Mississippi State 2
Are you kidding me? No. 21 Texas A&M 41, No. 4 Florida 38
Oh. My. God: Missouri 45, No. 17 LSU 41
Told you so: No. 5 Notre Dame 42, Florida State 26
COACHES
Wish I were him: Chris Klieman, Kansas State
Glad I'm not him: Ed Orgeron, LSU
Lucky guy: Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M
Poor guy: Sam Pittman, Arkansas
Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Mack Brown, North Carolina
Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Tom Herman, Texas
Desperately seeking … anything: Mike Leach, Mississippi State
TEAMS
Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Clemson
Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Florida
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Tennessee
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Missouri
Dang, they're good: Georgia
Dang, they're bad: Louisville
Did the season start? LSU
Can the season end? Florida State
Can the season never end? Iowa State
NEXT WEEK
Ticket to die for: No. 3 Georgia at No. 2 Alabama
Upset alert: No. 11 Cincinnati at Tulsa
Must win: No. 10 Oklahoma State over Baylor in Waco
Great game no one is talking about: No. 15 BYU at Houston
Intriguing coaching matchup: Georgia's Kirby Smart vs. Alabama's Nick Saban
Go apple picking instead of watching: Kansas at West Virginia
Who's bringing the body bags? Louisville at No. 5 Notre Dame
