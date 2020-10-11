 The envelope, please | weekly awards
The envelope, please: Week 6 awards

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
Saturday wasn't a good day for the Longhorns in Big D.
Saturday wasn't a good day for the Longhorns in Big D. (AP)

Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: Oklahoma 53, No. 22 Texas 45 4 OT

Never play this again: Liberty 40, UL Monroe 7

What? Duke 38, Syracuse 24

Huh? Kentucky 24, Mississippi State 2

Are you kidding me? No. 21 Texas A&M 41, No. 4 Florida 38

Oh. My. God: Missouri 45, No. 17 LSU 41

Told you so: No. 5 Notre Dame 42, Florida State 26

COACHES

Wish I were him: Chris Klieman, Kansas State

Glad I'm not him: Ed Orgeron, LSU

Lucky guy: Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

Poor guy: Sam Pittman, Arkansas

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Mack Brown, North Carolina

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Tom Herman, Texas

Desperately seeking … anything: Mike Leach, Mississippi State

TEAMS

Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Clemson

Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Florida

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Tennessee

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Missouri

Dang, they're good: Georgia

Dang, they're bad: Louisville

Did the season start? LSU

Can the season end? Florida State

Can the season never end? Iowa State

NEXT WEEK

Ticket to die for: No. 3 Georgia at No. 2 Alabama

Upset alert: No. 11 Cincinnati at Tulsa

Must win: No. 10 Oklahoma State over Baylor in Waco

Great game no one is talking about: No. 15 BYU at Houston

Intriguing coaching matchup: Georgia's Kirby Smart vs. Alabama's Nick Saban

Go apple picking instead of watching: Kansas at West Virginia

Who's bringing the body bags? Louisville at No. 5 Notre Dame

{{ article.author_name }}