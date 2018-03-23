Carsen Edwards is a "momma's boy," teammate P.J. Thompson said. But not in a negative way. "She’s a stud. She knows how to get the best of Carsen, more than anybody else," Thompson said of Carla Desmuke-Edwards. Bill Ray

More NCAA Tournament coverage: Purdue-Texas Tech preview | Haas not an option; notebook | Lutz, Beard have history BOSTON — Carsen Edwards was frustrated. He wasn’t happy. He was “broke down.” He didn’t understand how he could play varsity basketball as a freshman and then have the same coach tell him he was going to be on JV as a sophomore. Couldn’t stomach hearing that coach tell him he'd never be a high-major college player. So then-teenager Carsen Edwards had what he thought was the perfect response: He was going to quit. He wasn’t enjoying basketball anymore anyway. He wasn’t getting the kind of attention his teammates were from Division I schools. He wasn’t getting any love, really, from colleges. He didn’t need basketball, even though he’d been playing since he was 3. Because, really, he only started playing because older brother Jai played. And Carsen wanted to do whatever Jai was doing. Didn’t matter Carsen had developed into a pretty good basketball player by then. He’d just play football. He’d started that when he was 4, because of Jai, too, even though Carsen was all “helmet and pads” back then, his mom said. Even though he’d take a hit — Texas doesn’t mess around in football: It was full contact, even at that age — and cry and need Jai to pick him up and carry him to the sideline. Yes, definitely, he’d play football. Because how was he supposed to keep playing basketball on JV while Jai was finishing his high school career on varsity? “Things weren’t really looking good for me,” Carsen Edwards said. “Just going from high school (varsity) and just not enjoying the game anymore and not getting along with coaches, and I didn’t want to play anymore. It came to the point where all my friends around me were getting recruited, all the schools they wanted to go to, and I wasn’t. “It was a tough spot for me.” Carla Desmuke-Edwards saw her youngest son was hurting. But she also knew he wasn’t going to get what he wanted — or at least what he thought he wanted. She wasn’t going to let him quit. She knew what would come from not relenting: A character-building experience. It certainly was that for Carsen because mom's you-can’t-quit directive was paired with a surprise: She told him football was no longer part of the equation. “If we had let him quit, he wouldn’t have gotten anything out of it,” Desmuke-Edwards said. “I said, ‘If I let you quit (basketball), you’ll keep quitting. You’ll quit your job when you don’t like it. You’ll quit your relationship when it doesn’t work your way. So I can’t let you quit.’ He didn’t understand it. He was so upset. He did not go to one football game his junior year or his senior year. He was that upset that I said to just focus on basketball and see what happens. “I think he’s glad he did. I think he’s OK with me for not letting him quit. I think he’s OK that he hung in there.” Mom was right. Per usual. Ultimately, Carsen Edwards was bumped back to varsity from JV that year and helped Atascocita High School deep into the Texas state playoffs. Ultimately, he averaged 23.6 points and 4.9 assists as a junior. Ultimately, he averaged 26.3 points and 5.1 assists, posted a triple-double, dropped a school single-game record 50 points — by sticking 13-of-15 three-pointers — and led Atascocita to a 38-1 season and an appearance in the state finals as a senior. Ultimately, he finally got that big-time college offer he was craving. Ultimately, he was a pivotal piece to Purdue’s Sweet 16 run a season ago and even more so this season, as the Boilermakers earned a No. 2 seed and will play Texas Tech Friday for a spot in the Elite 8. Ultimately, he became an All-American in only his second year of college. On a team loaded with all-stars. One person has never doubted any of this could happen, even when Edwards himself may have. “My mom continued to push me, continued to tell me she believed in me,” Edwards said, reflecting on that pivotal moment in his basketball life, years ago now, when he was ready to quit. “I’m happy about that. My mom seems to know the best thing for me, so it was good that she did that.”

Carsen Edwards has a pregame ritual: Taping his left wrist and using a black sharpie to write reminders of why he plays the game. At the top of that list? Mom Carla. Purdue Athletics

So Carsen Edwards goes through the process. About 20 minutes before Purdue tips off, Edwards grabs the white athletic tape and spins it around his left wrist. One, two, three times, getting a good base. He doesn’t really need it for support of the physical kind: He doesn’t tape his wrist at all in practices. But what Edwards writes on the tape, what he feels in that moment to scribble in black sharpie? That offers support, in the way that matters more than any injury-preventing wrap could. Starting this season, Edwards has written reminders, just for him, he says, on that tape. They’re simple — it’s not that significant of a surface to write on, honestly — but they’re powerful in their simplicity. They’re reminders of his “why.” And those always include his mom. In one way or another. Maybe he’ll carefully write: “Mama still stressing.” Maybe it’ll read: “Mama tired.” Maybe, it’ll say: “Help mama out,” which has been the most-recent message of late, including this NCAA Tournament. Edwards is a hesitant to clarify the messages or say what the black-marker writing will declare for Purdue’s showdown against the Red Raiders Friday, though he already knows. “It’s not like it’s so much of a difference or a change or I decide what I put,” Edwards said Thursday inside Purdue’s locker room, downplaying the ritual. “It’s just what I’m thinking about.” And it’s rare he’s not thinking about Mom. Though Carla says she has a good relationship with all of her children — Madison is 24, Jai is 21 and Aspen is 13 — she was a stay-at-home mom for most of Carsen’s life, which is probably one reason they developed such a tight bond. Though some of that intense need was shaped through heartbreak, too. When Carsen was 3, Carla lost a baby boy. About two months later, Carsen went to play at a neighbor’s house but wasn't supervised when he came home, so he crossed the street alone. And got hit by a car. The impact threw little Carsen about 75 feet. He broke his leg in three places, fractured his arm and had bruising to his head and back. “We had a tough year,” said Carla, referencing, too, how the death of one son meant she kept Carsen as her baby probably too long afterward. “My husband (James) traveled a lot, so Carsen was for me just to take care of. I had to pack him everywhere for 4-6 months until he got the cast off.” Regardless of the circumstance, she rose for her kids. "She just does everything," Carsen said. "I don’t feel like there’s nothing she can’t do."

Take a closer look at Edwards' left wrist: He wants to "help mama out." Purdue Athletics