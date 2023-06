Purdue already has its blue-chip quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class with Marcos Davila, but Graham Harrell and the Boilermakers are looking to secure another in 2025. One of their targets was on campus for Purdue's summer camp on Sunday.

Three-star quarterback Carson Boyd was among the most notable participants to compete in Sunday's camp, which was the first non-specialist event of the summer for Purdue.

"I thought the camp went very well for me. I got some great coaching from Coach Harrell and Coach Keane," Boyd told Boiler Upload on Sunday. "They stayed with me the whole time, coaching me through drills and one-on-ones and stuff like that. And I got great feedback."