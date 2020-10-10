Today—October 10—Purdue would be playing host to Rutgers. Let’s look back at the Boilermakers’ wild trip to Wisconsin back in 1998. Yes, it was a loss, but the game was memorable because of the epic performance by Drew Brees.

As we wait for Big Ten football to begin, GoldandBlack.com has been looking back at big Purdue games on dates the Boilermakers were slated to play on their original 2020 schedule.

The set up: Purdue was a program on the rise in its second season under Joe Tiller. And the expectations were growing with the continued development of sophomore quarterback Drew Brees.

The Austin, Texas, native was in his first season as a starter, and his promise was obvious. The Boilermakers sported a 3-2 record as they trekked to Madison to play the No. 12 Badgers. Purdue opened with a loss at USC in the Pigskin Classic and followed with home victories vs. Rice and UCF. Then, Purdue came oh-so-close to winning at Notre Dame, falling, 31-30, before eviscerating Minnesota 56-21 in Ross-Ade Stadium.

How would Brees and Co., do vs. Barry Alvarez and Wisconsin, who were 5-0? The game kicked off a 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2 in front of 78,782 fans.

What happened: Purdue dominated in every aspect … except for the scoreboard.

The Boilermakers outgained the Badgers, 570-229, and had 33 first downs to Wisconsin’s 14. But Purdue was done in by five turnovers in the seven-point loss, as Badger back Ron Dayne rushed 33 times for 127 yards and a TD. Wisconsin signal-caller Mike Samuel hit just 5-of-10 passes for 44 yards and was sacked five times.

The week before in a demolition of Minnesota, Brees threw for a school-record 522 yards with six TDs. Against Wisconsin, Brees tied an NCAA record with 55 completion and set the NCAA mark for pass attempts with 83. He finished with 494 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions.

Badger corner Jamar Fletcher broke a 17-17 tie late in the third quarter with a 52-yard pick six. A few moments later, the “Jump Around” tradition to start fourth quarters in Camp Randall Stadium was born. This was a very good Wisconsin team that went on to finish 11-1 overall and 7-1 in the Big Ten, beating UCLA in the Rose Bowl and ranking No. 6 in the final AP poll.

“I don’t care about records,” said Brees, who wasn’t sacked. “I just want to win. Anybody can throw the ball 83 times, it is a matter of completing them and getting in the end zone and not turning the ball over and winning the game. That’s the most important thing.”

Wideout Randall Lane made 18 grabs for 178 yards, while Chris Daniels caught 14 passes for 131 yards and two TDs for the Boilermakers



Story continues below photo

