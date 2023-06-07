The Boilermakers' transfer portal haul took a hit on Wednesday as wide receiver Corey Gammage flipped his commitment from Purdue to UCF, a source confirmed to Boiler Upload.

UCF is now the third program Gammage has committed to since January. The former Marshall standout initially committed to Memphis from the transfer portal on January 23rd before flipping to Purdue on March 4th. He now changes course again by heading to Orlando to play for the Knights.

Gammage was set to compete for a starting role in the new-look Purdue offense in 2023 and was expected to be one of the most experienced receivers on the roster. He posted a line of 52 receptions, 774 yards, and six touchdowns last season for the Thundering Herd.

Purdue does have another incoming pass catcher, Jahmal Edrine, who transferred to West Lafayette from FAU this off-season.

Edrine will join the likes of TJ Sheffield, Deion Burks, Mershawn Rice, Elijah Canion, and Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen to form Purdue's pass-catching corps this fall.