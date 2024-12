Christmas has come and gone for Purdue football and Barry Odom, with ten incoming transfers serving as gifts for the holiday season. The Boilermakers have started to fill out the roster with its new coaching staff as they look to hit the transfer portal hard this cycle.

What else does Purdue have on its wishlist on the heels of Christmas? Boiler Upload takes a look at some of the top positions Barry Odom could be looking to shore up heading into the new year.