There's no bowl game to play for anymore, but obviously Jeff Brohm wants to see his Purdue team finish a difficult season strong Saturday vs. rival Indiana.

The Boilermaker coach met with the media Monday morning to discuss the Hoosiers, this weekend's loss to Wisconsin, his seniors and more.

See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.