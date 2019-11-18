News More News
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm and his staff spent the bye week recruiting and evaluating young players in practice.
Coming off its second bye week, Purdue now heads to Wisconsin, hoping to keep its bowl hopes intact.

Monday morning, Boilermaker coach Jeff Brohm met with local media to discuss the Badgers, the bye, injuries and more.

See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.

