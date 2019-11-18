Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm on Wisconsin, more
Coming off its second bye week, Purdue now heads to Wisconsin, hoping to keep its bowl hopes intact.
Monday morning, Boilermaker coach Jeff Brohm met with local media to discuss the Badgers, the bye, injuries and more.
See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.
