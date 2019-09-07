News More News
Twin City Superstore Video: Rondale Moore, Purdue players on Vandy win

GoldandBlack.com staff
Rondale Moore caught 13 passes for 220 yards, much of it coming in a dominant fourth quarter.
Stats (PDF): Purdue-Vanderbilt box score

Purdue wasn't perfect Saturday in its 42-24 win over Vanderbilt in Ross-Ade Stadium, but did more than enough on both sides of the ball to earn the much-needed win.

Below, Boilermaker players discuss the game in these GoldandBlack.com videos, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.

WIDE RECEIVER RONDALE MOORE

TIGHT END BRYCEN HOPKINS

LINEBACKER BEN HOLT

LINEBACKER MARKUS BAILEY

