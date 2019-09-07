Twin City Superstore Video: Rondale Moore, Purdue players on Vandy win
Stats (PDF): Purdue-Vanderbilt box score
MORE: GoldandBlack.com blog | Holt was back on the sideline | Purdue's big numbers in Vandy win | 10 things you need to know about Vandy win | The 3-2-1
Purdue wasn't perfect Saturday in its 42-24 win over Vanderbilt in Ross-Ade Stadium, but did more than enough on both sides of the ball to earn the much-needed win.
Below, Boilermaker players discuss the game in these GoldandBlack.com videos, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.
WIDE RECEIVER RONDALE MOORE
TIGHT END BRYCEN HOPKINS
LINEBACKER BEN HOLT
LINEBACKER MARKUS BAILEY
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.