University Book Store Headlines: 01.31.2020
.@RMos_8Ball will extend @BoilerFootball's streak of 2️⃣1️⃣ straight seasons with a former Purdue player on a @NFL roster in the #SuperBowl. #TBT to Raheem Mostert and @49ers practice squad member, Jacob Thieneman's days with Purdue Football. pic.twitter.com/g0BvWY3ycD— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) January 30, 2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Catching up with ...JaJuan Johnson - GoldandBlack.com
Change in mind-set helps Proctor focus on big picture - JCOnline.com
Ohio State's D.J. Carton takes leave, cites mental health - ESPN.com
Inside college basketball's growing group of halftime entertainment acts - ESPN.com
Wisconsin's Brad Davison suspended one game for flagrant foul - ESPN.com
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard ‘disappointed’ after Kobe King announces plans to transfer - Yahoo.com
2020 mock NBA draft - CBSSports.com
SEC generates $651 million in revenue, distributes over $44.6 million per school in 2018-19 - CBSSports.com
🗣 “Players would love playing for Coach Painter”.— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 30, 2020
NBA execs were polled on whose coaching style would work in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/BcjbVc21v2
Gold and Black Report: Jan. 31
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Raheem Mostert's path to NFL success began at Purdue, but nothing came easy - GoldandBlack.com
Back from Hula Bowl, Matt McCann pleased with his pro preparations - GoldandBlack.com
The story of P.J. Fleck's one moment of NFL glory with the San Francisco 49ers - ESPN.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Purdue 2021 Recruiting Cycle Primer: Running Back - GoldandBlack.com
The persistent pursuit of #TheNextGiantLeap 🖤💛🚂 pic.twitter.com/5QIIHsgCfE— Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) January 30, 2020
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Women's basketball: Clutch shooting leads Purdue to road win - PurdueSports.com
Wrestling: Opens homestand vs. Minnesota, Wisconsin - PurdueSports.com
Track: Nation’s best await Purdue at Razorback Invite - PurdueSports.com
Women's swimming: Senior Day headlines opportunity to host B1G Triple Duals - PurdueSports.com
Indiana sees decrease in the number of students pursuing teacher preparation majors - WLFI.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
JANUARY 31
Walt Gahm (1945) Lineman, Football
Bill Liber (1947) Offensive End, Football
Greg Goodrich (1977) Offensive Guard, Football
Amy Shaffer (1977) Forward, Women's Basketball
Andre Henderson (1982) Wide Receiver, Football
FEBRUAY 1
Hunter Macdonald (2001) Long Snapper, Football
John Bullock (Dec. 2017) (1949) Fullback, Football
FEBRUARY 2
Fred Tragemann (1947) Defensive Tackle, Football
Leon Troyer (1947) Halfback, Football
Bill Mulchrone (1964) Linebacker, Football
Tommy Lee Myers (1964) Cornerback, Football
Chris Randolph (1979) Tight End, Football
Danny May (1982) Offensive Guard, Football
Kawann Short (1989) Defensive Tackle, Football
Matt Huene (1992) Offensive Tackle, Football
