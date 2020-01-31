News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 01.31.2020

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
PURDUE BASKETBALL

Catching up with ...JaJuan Johnson - GoldandBlack.com

Change in mind-set helps Proctor focus on big picture - JCOnline.com

Ohio State's D.J. Carton takes leave, cites mental health - ESPN.com

Inside college basketball's growing group of halftime entertainment acts - ESPN.com

Wisconsin's Brad Davison suspended one game for flagrant foul - ESPN.com

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard ‘disappointed’ after Kobe King announces plans to transfer - Yahoo.com

2020 mock NBA draft - CBSSports.com

SEC generates $651 million in revenue, distributes over $44.6 million per school in 2018-19 - CBSSports.com

Gold and Black Report: Jan. 31

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Raheem Mostert's path to NFL success began at Purdue, but nothing came easy - GoldandBlack.com

Back from Hula Bowl, Matt McCann pleased with his pro preparations - GoldandBlack.com

The story of P.J. Fleck's one moment of NFL glory with the San Francisco 49ers - ESPN.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Purdue 2021 Recruiting Cycle Primer: Running Back - GoldandBlack.com

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Women's basketball: Clutch shooting leads Purdue to road win - PurdueSports.com

Wrestling: Opens homestand vs. Minnesota, Wisconsin - PurdueSports.com

Track: Nation’s best await Purdue at Razorback Invite - PurdueSports.com

Women's swimming: Senior Day headlines opportunity to host B1G Triple Duals - PurdueSports.com

Indiana sees decrease in the number of students pursuing teacher preparation majors - WLFI.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

JANUARY 31

Walt Gahm (1945) Lineman, Football

Bill Liber (1947) Offensive End, Football

Greg Goodrich (1977) Offensive Guard, Football

Amy Shaffer (1977) Forward, Women's Basketball

Andre Henderson (1982) Wide Receiver, Football

FEBRUAY 1

Hunter Macdonald (2001) Long Snapper, Football

John Bullock (Dec. 2017) (1949) Fullback, Football

FEBRUARY 2

Fred Tragemann (1947) Defensive Tackle, Football

Leon Troyer (1947) Halfback, Football

Bill Mulchrone (1964) Linebacker, Football

Tommy Lee Myers (1964) Cornerback, Football

Chris Randolph (1979) Tight End, Football

Danny May (1982) Offensive Guard, Football

Kawann Short (1989) Defensive Tackle, Football

Matt Huene (1992) Offensive Tackle, Football

{{ article.author_name }}