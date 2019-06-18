University Book Store Headlines: 06.18.2019
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
My type of Sunday Funday. SERVE others and do good. 🖤 @BoilerFootball #Salty pic.twitter.com/QVHXljanCH— Coach Lacee', Ph.D. (@MRScoachlacee) June 17, 2019
FOOTBALL
Alabama DB target has Purdue at the top following official visit - GoldandBlack.com
Official visit preview: Cullen Coleman - GoldandBlack.com
Kaltenberger has grown into a Big Ten prospect. Just ask his coach - GoldandBlack.com
Top 10 story countdown: Story No. 10: No. 26 recruiting class: - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio Podcast - GoldandBlack.com
Since dropping 42 points vs. Virginia in #MarchMadness, @Cboogie_3 has been preparing for the next level.@TheAndyKatz caught up with the @BoilerBall star as he prepares for Thursday’s #NBADraft! pic.twitter.com/LGjte247pm— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) June 17, 2019
BASKETBALL
Weekly Word: Edwards and the NBA draft, the post and more - GoldandBlack.com
Q&A Purdue commitment Ethan Mortan at USA Basketball - Rivals.com
7️⃣4️⃣ days until kickoff!— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) June 17, 2019
✔️ On September 28, 1974 the Purdue Boilermakers defeated then-ranked No. 2 Notre Dame in South Bend, 31-20.#Purdue / #BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/vVJiTkXyDV
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Atkinson, Edwards named Purdue athletes of the year - PurdueSports.com
Meitz wins twice to headline Counsilman Classic - PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS
Asaf Harris (1972) Wide Receiver, Football
Aaron Valentin (1987) Wide Receiver, Football
Isaac Zico (1996) Wide Receiver, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.