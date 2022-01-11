 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-11 23:23:56 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 1.12.2022

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Purdue's George Karlaftis
Purdue's George Karlaftis (Chad Krockover)

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Exit Interview: George Karlaftis — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue Position Review: Wide Receivers — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Way Too Early Big Ten Poll — GoldandBlack.com

Mock Draft: Karlaftis to Philly — CBS Sports

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue Roundball Roundup: Mason Gillis' efficiency, the Michigan postponement and much more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE RECRUITING

'Crazy journey' brings standout D-II cornerback to Purdue — Journal and Courier ($)

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Women's Basketball: Purdue-Indiana to be televised on FS1 — PurdueSports.com

Wrestling: Purdue ranked 12th — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Joe Walsh (1948) Defensive End, Football

Dwight Lewis (1953) Defensive Back, Football

Jimmy Smith (1961) Tailback, Football

Willie Ray (1961) Defensive Back, Football

Jim Chaney (1962) Assistant Coach, Football

Don Delvy (1971) Linebacker, Football

Leslie Johnson (1975) Center, Women's Basketball

Johnny Daniels (1994) Defensive Tackle, Football

Eden Ewing (1997) Forward, Men's Basketball

Evan Anderson (2000) Running Back, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}