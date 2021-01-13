 Basketball, football and more in today's University Book Store headlines
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-13 06:30:21 -0600') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 1.13.2021

Tom Dienhart
GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue guard Ethan Morton on freshman season | 'I don’t want a free pass just because I was sick - JCOnline.com

Kentucky backs players' right to kneel after local cops burn gear in protest - Yahoo.com

Shaka Smart and why it pays to have patience with college basketball coaches - ESPN.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Position review: Offensive line - GoldandBlack.com

OT Greg Long will return in 2021 - GoldandBlack.com

Cornerback Geovonte' Howard staying at Purdue, it appears - GoldandBlack.com

Central Catholic grad, former Indiana, Iowa lineman Coy Cronk declares for NFL draft - JCOnline.com

Former Michigan and Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez hired as Louisana-Monroe offensive coordinator - Yahoo.com

Mark Emmert opposes idea to separate FBS football from NCAA: 'Couldn't disagree more' - ESPN.com

NCAA football betting: Early odds for 2021 national champion released - Yahoo.com

Way too early Top 25 - CBSSports.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Report: Homestead vs. Blackhawk Christian - GoldandBlack.com

OTHER

Wrestling season preview - PurdueSports.com

US Capitol Police officer and Purdue alum dies from suicide - PurdueExponent.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Dave Lafary (1955) Offensive Tackle, Football

Wayne Walls (1955) Forward, Men's Basketball

Robert Johnson (1958) Tailback, Football

Scott West (1964) Defensive Back, Football

MaChelle Joseph (1970) Guard, Women's Basketball

Chris Hill (1975) Offensive Tackle, Football

Donald Winston (1978) Wide Receiver, Football

Beth Jones (1982) Guard, Women's Basketball

KeyRon Catlett (1999) Wide Receiver, Football

{{ article.author_name }}