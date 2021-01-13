Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

🎬: 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗚𝗢𝗟𝗗 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗔𝗥𝗗: 𝗘𝗣𝗜𝗦𝗢𝗗𝗘 𝟰



📉 At halftime, the win probability was 6.6 %.



The comeback started with a halftime chat. pic.twitter.com/xbbf1kfsHv — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 12, 2021

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue guard Ethan Morton on freshman season | 'I don’t want a free pass just because I was sick - JCOnline.com Kentucky backs players' right to kneel after local cops burn gear in protest - Yahoo.com Shaka Smart and why it pays to have patience with college basketball coaches - ESPN.com

Going for 5️⃣ straight in Assembly Hall. pic.twitter.com/1wpLUqSuby — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 12, 2021

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Position review: Offensive line - GoldandBlack.com OT Greg Long will return in 2021 - GoldandBlack.com Cornerback Geovonte' Howard staying at Purdue, it appears - GoldandBlack.com Central Catholic grad, former Indiana, Iowa lineman Coy Cronk declares for NFL draft - JCOnline.com Former Michigan and Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez hired as Louisana-Monroe offensive coordinator - Yahoo.com Mark Emmert opposes idea to separate FBS football from NCAA: 'Couldn't disagree more' - ESPN.com NCAA football betting: Early odds for 2021 national champion released - Yahoo.com Way too early Top 25 - CBSSports.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Report: Homestead vs. Blackhawk Christian - GoldandBlack.com

So you discovered how well @DMathias31 can shoot, eh @sixers? 😉



We knew long ago.pic.twitter.com/LPPBvcThhY — Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) January 13, 2021

OTHER

Wrestling season preview - PurdueSports.com US Capitol Police officer and Purdue alum dies from suicide - PurdueExponent.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY