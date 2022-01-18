 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-18 06:33:43 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 1.18.2022

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Entrance Interview: DL J.P. Deeter - GoldandBlack.com

Final rankings from 2021 season - CBSSports.com

Hunter Johnson transfers back to Clemson - CBSSports.com

Nebraska adds Florida State transfer QB Chubba Purdy - HuskerOnline.com

Kirk Ferentz disbands diversity group, says decision unrelated to leader's suggestion to move on from Iowa coach - ESPN.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Breakdown: Purdue's win at Illinois - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue outlasts Illinois in double OT for biggest win of the year - GoldandBlack.com

Stat Blast: Purdue-Illinois - GoldandBlack.com

Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue-Illinois - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue 96, Illinois 88 (2OT): Andre Curbelo makes long-awaited return in instant classic - ChicagoSunTime.com

No. 4 Purdue outlasts No. 17 Illinois in double OT 96-88 - PurdueSports.com

Bracketology - CBSSports.com

Conference rankings - CBSports.com

FASTBREAK: Purdue outlasts a shorthanded Illini in double OT 96-88. - OrangeAndBlueNews.com

Prior to Monday's win at Illinois, Purdue moves up to No. 4 in ranking - Exponent.com

Toughness, leadership thrust Purdue basketball back into Big Ten title chase - JCOnline.com

Boilers snatch victory from Illini - Exponent.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Melvin Menke (1962) Defensive Tackle, Football

Danielle McCulley (1975) Forward, Women's Basketball

Natasha Bogdanova (1986) Forward, Women's Basketball

Gerald Gooden (1989) Defensive End, Football

Giovanni Reviere (1999) Defensive End, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}