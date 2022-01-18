University Book Store Headlines: 1.18.2022
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Entrance Interview: DL J.P. Deeter - GoldandBlack.com
Final rankings from 2021 season - CBSSports.com
Hunter Johnson transfers back to Clemson - CBSSports.com
Nebraska adds Florida State transfer QB Chubba Purdy - HuskerOnline.com
Kirk Ferentz disbands diversity group, says decision unrelated to leader's suggestion to move on from Iowa coach - ESPN.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Breakdown: Purdue's win at Illinois - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue outlasts Illinois in double OT for biggest win of the year - GoldandBlack.com
Stat Blast: Purdue-Illinois - GoldandBlack.com
Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue-Illinois - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue 96, Illinois 88 (2OT): Andre Curbelo makes long-awaited return in instant classic - ChicagoSunTime.com
No. 4 Purdue outlasts No. 17 Illinois in double OT 96-88 - PurdueSports.com
Bracketology - CBSSports.com
Conference rankings - CBSports.com
FASTBREAK: Purdue outlasts a shorthanded Illini in double OT 96-88. - OrangeAndBlueNews.com
Prior to Monday's win at Illinois, Purdue moves up to No. 4 in ranking - Exponent.com
Toughness, leadership thrust Purdue basketball back into Big Ten title chase - JCOnline.com
Boilers snatch victory from Illini - Exponent.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Melvin Menke (1962) Defensive Tackle, Football
Danielle McCulley (1975) Forward, Women's Basketball
Natasha Bogdanova (1986) Forward, Women's Basketball
Gerald Gooden (1989) Defensive End, Football
Giovanni Reviere (1999) Defensive End, Football
