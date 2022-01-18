University Book Store Headlines: 1.18.2022

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Entrance Interview: DL J.P. Deeter - GoldandBlack.com Final rankings from 2021 season - CBSSports.com Hunter Johnson transfers back to Clemson - CBSSports.com Nebraska adds Florida State transfer QB Chubba Purdy - HuskerOnline.com Kirk Ferentz disbands diversity group, says decision unrelated to leader's suggestion to move on from Iowa coach - ESPN.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Breakdown: Purdue's win at Illinois - GoldandBlack.com Purdue outlasts Illinois in double OT for biggest win of the year - GoldandBlack.com Stat Blast: Purdue-Illinois - GoldandBlack.com Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue-Illinois - GoldandBlack.com Purdue 96, Illinois 88 (2OT): Andre Curbelo makes long-awaited return in instant classic - ChicagoSunTime.com No. 4 Purdue outlasts No. 17 Illinois in double OT 96-88 - PurdueSports.com Bracketology - CBSSports.com Conference rankings - CBSports.com FASTBREAK: Purdue outlasts a shorthanded Illini in double OT 96-88. - OrangeAndBlueNews.com Prior to Monday's win at Illinois, Purdue moves up to No. 4 in ranking - Exponent.com Toughness, leadership thrust Purdue basketball back into Big Ten title chase - JCOnline.com Boilers snatch victory from Illini - Exponent.com

