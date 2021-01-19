University Book Store Headlines: 1.19.2021
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
🗣 Hate is too great a burden to bear.— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) January 18, 2021
We honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. #MLKDay
pic.twitter.com/DMUxqEH3FW
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Game Preview: Purdue vs. Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com | Purduesports.com
Roundball roundup - GoldandBlack.com
Upon Further Review: Purdue's win over Penn State - GoldandBlack.com
Williams a big challenge for Ohio State - BuckeyeGrove
Gillis showing redshirt season paying off - Journal and Courier
Williams/Newman earn Big Ten honors - Purduesports.com
Women lose at Iowa - Purduesports.com
A copy of the memo sent to NFL teams today that means the traditional Indianapolis scouting combine is off this year and there will be no in-person workouts. pic.twitter.com/yrvsqlljN5— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 18, 2021
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Ex-Wake Forest coach Jim Grobe offers insight on Purdue co-DC Brad Lambert - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue tabs Lambert as defensive coordinator - GoldandBlack.com | Huntington Herald Dispatch | Journal and Courier
Exit Interview: Brennan Thieneman - GoldandBlack.com
OSU's fields prepares for NFL Draft - Ohio State Rivals
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Ernest Calloway (1970) Wide Receiver, Football
Mike Walker (1970) Linebacker, Football
Ije Nwankwo (1985) Power Forward, Men's Basketball
Zach Smith (1986) Offensive Guard, Football
Kyle Adams (1988) Tight End, Football
Josh McKinley (1989) Safety, Football
Ryan DeBusk (1994) Defensive end, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.