{{ timeAgo('2022-01-20 06:45:53 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 1.20.2022

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE RECRUITING

Fort Wayne CB Xander Pratt primed for walk-on opportunity - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Exit interview: WR Jackson Anthrop - GoldandBlack.com

Big 12 engaged in plans to split into two seven-team divisions - CBSSports.com

College football's 2022 Way-Too-Early All-America team - ESPN.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

The 411: Purdue at Indiana - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue Roundball Roundup: Purdue's streak vs. Indiana and much more - GoldandBlack.com

Weekly Word - GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com chat thread - GoldandBlack.com

No. 4 Purdue concludes roadswing at Indiana - PurdueSports.com

Experience from Eric Hunter Jr. can help Purdue basketball close out games - JCOnline.com

Scouting No. 4 Purdue men's basketball at Indiana - JCOnline.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Federal judge keeps Purdue Title IX lawsuit alive - Exponent.com

Man reportedly punched outside Where Else - Exponent.com

University of Michigan reaches $490 million settlement in Robert Anderson abuse case - ESPN.com

Boilermakers announce Outdoor Track & Field schedule - PurdueSports.com

Boilermakers hit the road to face Illinois on Thursday - PurdueSports.com

Always Aggressive Podcast: Season 3, Episode 14 - PurdueSports.com

Illinois standout Sophie Swanson commits to Purdue women's basketball - JCOnline.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Bill Roach (1944) Offensive End, Football

Pete Quinn (1958) Center, Football

Elwood Nolen (1959) Defensive Back, Football

Mack Gadis (1964) Guard, Men's Basketball

Chad Kerkhof (1977) Guard, Men's Basketball

Gavin Roberts (1990) Safety, Football

Fatou Diagne (1996) Center, Women's Basketball

