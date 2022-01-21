 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-21 06:40:07 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 1.21.2022

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE RECRUITING

Entrance Interview: Purdue DT Mo Omonode - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Purdue position review: Tight ends - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue's win streak against Indiana is no more - GoldandBlack.com

Breakdown: Purdue-Indiana - GoldandBlack.com

Stat Blast - GoldandBlack.com

Analysis/Wrap Video: Purdue-Indiana - GoldandBlack.com

First Thoughts and GoldandBlack.com game thread: Purdue at Indiana - GoldandBlack.com

Postgame Show: After the game with Ted Kitchel and Dean Garrett - TheHoosierStaff.com

No. 4 Purdue's 9-game win streak over Indiana snapped 68-65 - PurdueSports.com

Phinisee dominates, leads Indiana to huge 68-65 victory over No. 4 Purdue - TheHoosier.com

Mackey watch party ends in heartbreak - Exponent.com

Despite lofty ranking, Purdue basketball shows it has little margin for error - JCOnline.com

Robert Phinisee's 3-pointer caps career night, sinks Purdue basketball 68-65 - JCOnline.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Purdue sports roundup: Tim Newton named Indiana Sportscaster of the Year - JCOnline.com

The age of paying college athletes is upon us - CBSSports.com

Boilers tie 3-point record in win at Illinois - PurdueSports.com

Wrestling ready for raucous weekend - PurdueSports.com

Behind the Blocks, Episode 5 - PurdueSports.com

Two-day Larry Wieczorek Invite on tap - PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

JANUARY 21

Dean Bordigioni (1959) Linebacker, Football

Darrin Trieb (dec. 2017) (1968) Linebacker, Football

Matt ten Dam (1974) Center, Men's Basketball

Taylor Stubblefield (1982) Wide Receiver, Football

Cortez Smith (1989) Wide Receiver, Football

JANUARY 22

Tim Foley (1948) Defensive Back, Football

Barry Santini (1952) Tight End, Football

Khalil Saunders (2001) Linebacker, Football

David Henderson (1956) Tight End, Football

Jeff Thorson (1958) Offensive Line, Football

Kevin Garrity (1981) Center, Men's Basketball

JANUARY 23

Jerome Belin (1952) Defensive Back, Football

Don Stockton (1961) Quarterback, Football

Scott Nelson (1966) Running Back, Football

Andy Gasbarro (1969) Linebacker, Football

Jim Schwantz (1970) Linebacker, Football

Joe Munoz (1971) Defensive Line, Football

Matt Pike (1973) Quarterback, Football

Doug Withers (1975) Linebacker, Football

Anthony Spencer (1984) Defensive End, Football

Evan Boudreaux (1997) Forward, Men's Basketball

Eric Hunter Jr. (1999) Guard, Men's Basketball

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}