University Book Store Headlines: 1.21.2022
PURDUE RECRUITING
Entrance Interview: Purdue DT Mo Omonode - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Purdue position review: Tight ends - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue's win streak against Indiana is no more - GoldandBlack.com
Breakdown: Purdue-Indiana - GoldandBlack.com
Stat Blast - GoldandBlack.com
Analysis/Wrap Video: Purdue-Indiana - GoldandBlack.com
First Thoughts and GoldandBlack.com game thread: Purdue at Indiana - GoldandBlack.com
Postgame Show: After the game with Ted Kitchel and Dean Garrett - TheHoosierStaff.com
No. 4 Purdue's 9-game win streak over Indiana snapped 68-65 - PurdueSports.com
Phinisee dominates, leads Indiana to huge 68-65 victory over No. 4 Purdue - TheHoosier.com
Mackey watch party ends in heartbreak - Exponent.com
Despite lofty ranking, Purdue basketball shows it has little margin for error - JCOnline.com
Robert Phinisee's 3-pointer caps career night, sinks Purdue basketball 68-65 - JCOnline.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Purdue sports roundup: Tim Newton named Indiana Sportscaster of the Year - JCOnline.com
The age of paying college athletes is upon us - CBSSports.com
Boilers tie 3-point record in win at Illinois - PurdueSports.com
Wrestling ready for raucous weekend - PurdueSports.com
Behind the Blocks, Episode 5 - PurdueSports.com
Two-day Larry Wieczorek Invite on tap - PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
JANUARY 21
Dean Bordigioni (1959) Linebacker, Football
Darrin Trieb (dec. 2017) (1968) Linebacker, Football
Matt ten Dam (1974) Center, Men's Basketball
Taylor Stubblefield (1982) Wide Receiver, Football
Cortez Smith (1989) Wide Receiver, Football
JANUARY 22
Tim Foley (1948) Defensive Back, Football
Barry Santini (1952) Tight End, Football
Khalil Saunders (2001) Linebacker, Football
David Henderson (1956) Tight End, Football
Jeff Thorson (1958) Offensive Line, Football
Kevin Garrity (1981) Center, Men's Basketball
JANUARY 23
Jerome Belin (1952) Defensive Back, Football
Don Stockton (1961) Quarterback, Football
Scott Nelson (1966) Running Back, Football
Andy Gasbarro (1969) Linebacker, Football
Jim Schwantz (1970) Linebacker, Football
Joe Munoz (1971) Defensive Line, Football
Matt Pike (1973) Quarterback, Football
Doug Withers (1975) Linebacker, Football
Anthony Spencer (1984) Defensive End, Football
Evan Boudreaux (1997) Forward, Men's Basketball
Eric Hunter Jr. (1999) Guard, Men's Basketball
