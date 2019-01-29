University Book Store Headlines 1.29.19
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
Toughest @B1GMBBall venue?— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 28, 2019
Hopefully, you're more decisive than @JessSettlesHoop, who went with Breslin *and* Mackey.
"You just can't pick one over the other." pic.twitter.com/fvhlTgiMO2
BASKETBALL
Purdue NCAA Tournament resume -- GoldandBlack.com
Upon further review: Purdue over Michigan State -- GoldandBlack.com
Podcast: Purdue keeps rolling with win over Michigan State -- GoldandBlack.com
Bracketology: Purdue a No. 5 seed in West -- CBSSports.com
Bracketology, Part 2: Purdue a No. 3 seed in East -- ESPN.com
Power rankings: Purdue's a Big Ten (and national) contender again -- ESPN.com
Purdue moves back into the Top 25 -- GoldandBlack.com
Five things we learned from busy weekend in college basketball -- NCAA.com
Watch Purdue execute alley-oop to perfection -- Saturday Tradition
Here's the top of @BTNJonCrispin's #B1G Power Rankings:— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 28, 2019
1. @umichbball
2. @MSU_Basketball
3. @BoilerBall
4-14. https://t.co/y9dzsGq9HG pic.twitter.com/dfT4y5OXsR
For @BoilerBall fans, "Cliz" has been THE voice of Purdue hoops for many years.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 27, 2019
And after Larry Clisby received an outpouring of support following a cancer diagnosis in the past year, he's realized how much he's meant to his listeners. @BTNJourney - Fueled by @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/gJ84AxDqVP
FOOTBALL
Q&A with Purdue strength & conditioning coach Justin Lovett -- GoldandBlack.com
MISC.
Purdue's athletic department topped $100 million in 2017-18 -- JCOnline.com
🎥 LOOKING BACK: At staying unbeaten in Mackey Arena. #Purdue 73— Purdue Men’s Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 28, 2019
(6) Michigan State 63#BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/OSny7q6jiC
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Derrick Taylor (1960) Wide Receiver, Football
Lloyd Hawthorne (1964) Tailback, Football
Elliot Bloom (1977) Basketball Operations, Basketball
Jerod Void (1983) Running Back, Football
Jacob Abrams (1999) Cornerback, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.