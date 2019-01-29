Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-29 07:45:19 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines 1.29.19

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack.com
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor

BASKETBALL

Purdue NCAA Tournament resume -- GoldandBlack.com

Upon further review: Purdue over Michigan State -- GoldandBlack.com

Podcast: Purdue keeps rolling with win over Michigan State -- GoldandBlack.com

Bracketology: Purdue a No. 5 seed in West -- CBSSports.com

Bracketology, Part 2: Purdue a No. 3 seed in East -- ESPN.com

Power rankings: Purdue's a Big Ten (and national) contender again -- ESPN.com

Purdue moves back into the Top 25 -- GoldandBlack.com

Five things we learned from busy weekend in college basketball -- NCAA.com

Watch Purdue execute alley-oop to perfection -- Saturday Tradition


FOOTBALL

Q&A with Purdue strength & conditioning coach Justin Lovett -- GoldandBlack.com



MISC.

Purdue's athletic department topped $100 million in 2017-18 -- JCOnline.com


BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Derrick Taylor (1960) Wide Receiver, Football

Lloyd Hawthorne (1964) Tailback, Football

Elliot Bloom (1977) Basketball Operations, Basketball

Jerod Void (1983) Running Back, Football

Jacob Abrams (1999) Cornerback, Football

