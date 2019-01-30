Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-30 06:18:07 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines 1.30.19

Dsvfgcdmgemdmfirynmx
Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack.com
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

BASKETBALL

Purdue found the fit--and the fight--to turn its season around. -- JCOnline.com

Purdue transfer Jacquil Taylor a big asset for Hofstra -- Newday

Why Penn State coach is not worried about job security - Centre Daily Times



FOOTBALL

Seth Morales shares life skills lessons -- GoldandBlack.com

A look at the Ross-Ade Stadium survey -- GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier

Ross-Ade Stadium survey -- PurdueSports.com

RECRUITING

Breakdown: Purdue's Class of 2020 basketball targets -- GoldandBlack.com

Highly recruited D-lineman visits Purdue -- GoldandBlack.com


MISC.

Weekly word: Boilermaker breakthroughs, playing fields and more -- GoldandBlack.com

Purdue closed for Wednesday due to extreme cold - Journal & Courier

Purdue student to embark on journey in memory of Tyler Trent -- Purdue Exponent

Mailbag: Carsen Edwards' size and the NBA -- GoldandBlack.com

Boilers back at Mackey on Thursday vs. Nebraska -- PurdueSports.com

Silvia Ambrosio named Big Ten player of the week -- PurdueSports.com

Danilels calls for test to graduate - Journal & Courier


BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Ralph Perretta (1953) Offensive Guard, Football

Dick Satterfield (1953) Guard, Men's Basketball

Bob Mannella (1955) Linebacker, Football

Jeff Williamson (1960) Quarterback, Football

Burt Thornton (1972) Wide Receiver, Football

Staci Carney (1972) Guard, Women's Basketball

Leroy Clark (1995) Defensive Back, Football

Joe Schopper (1997) Punter, Football

Uxaodh9vt09pfqozfm7z

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}