BASKETBALL
Purdue found the fit--and the fight--to turn its season around. -- JCOnline.com
Purdue transfer Jacquil Taylor a big asset for Hofstra -- Newday
Why Penn State coach is not worried about job security - Centre Daily Times
FOOTBALL
Seth Morales shares life skills lessons -- GoldandBlack.com
A look at the Ross-Ade Stadium survey -- GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier
Ross-Ade Stadium survey -- PurdueSports.com
RECRUITING
Breakdown: Purdue's Class of 2020 basketball targets -- GoldandBlack.com
Highly recruited D-lineman visits Purdue -- GoldandBlack.com
MISC.
Weekly word: Boilermaker breakthroughs, playing fields and more -- GoldandBlack.com
Purdue closed for Wednesday due to extreme cold - Journal & Courier
Purdue student to embark on journey in memory of Tyler Trent -- Purdue Exponent
Mailbag: Carsen Edwards' size and the NBA -- GoldandBlack.com
Boilers back at Mackey on Thursday vs. Nebraska -- PurdueSports.com
Silvia Ambrosio named Big Ten player of the week -- PurdueSports.com
Danilels calls for test to graduate - Journal & Courier
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Ralph Perretta (1953) Offensive Guard, Football
Dick Satterfield (1953) Guard, Men's Basketball
Bob Mannella (1955) Linebacker, Football
Jeff Williamson (1960) Quarterback, Football
Burt Thornton (1972) Wide Receiver, Football
Staci Carney (1972) Guard, Women's Basketball
Leroy Clark (1995) Defensive Back, Football
Joe Schopper (1997) Punter, Football
