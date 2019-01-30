Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

BASKETBALL Purdue found the fit--and the fight--to turn its season around. -- JCOnline.com Purdue transfer Jacquil Taylor a big asset for Hofstra -- Newday Why Penn State coach is not worried about job security - Centre Daily Times





"Carsen Edwards, in this day and age, is the guy I have to have with the game on the line."@JessSettlesHoop knows you start a team with @BoilerBall's @Cboogie_3. pic.twitter.com/6SemGlbfve — Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) January 29, 2019

FOOTBALL Seth Morales shares life skills lessons -- GoldandBlack.com A look at the Ross-Ade Stadium survey -- GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier Ross-Ade Stadium survey -- PurdueSports.com

RECRUITING Breakdown: Purdue's Class of 2020 basketball targets -- GoldandBlack.com Highly recruited D-lineman visits Purdue -- GoldandBlack.com



#Purdue, Duke and Villanova are the only programs to rank in the top 10 in offensive efficiency in each of the last two years.



We’re just sayin’...#BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/zPn6T26rnd — Purdue Men’s Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 29, 2019

MISC. Weekly word: Boilermaker breakthroughs, playing fields and more -- GoldandBlack.com Purdue closed for Wednesday due to extreme cold - Journal & Courier Purdue student to embark on journey in memory of Tyler Trent -- Purdue Exponent Mailbag: Carsen Edwards' size and the NBA -- GoldandBlack.com Boilers back at Mackey on Thursday vs. Nebraska -- PurdueSports.com Silvia Ambrosio named Big Ten player of the week -- PurdueSports.com Danilels calls for test to graduate - Journal & Courier

