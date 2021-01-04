University Book Store Headlines: 1.5.2021
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Tonight's Purdue-Nebraska game postponed — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier
Purdue Roundball Roundup: Eric Hunter's struggles, Aaron Wheeler and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Boilermakers looking to smooth out inconsistent play — Journal and Courier ($)
Mackey Arena will host NCAA Tournament games — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier | PurdueSports.com
Official: Indianapolis will host NCAA Tournament — NCAA
NCAA Tournament will boost Indy economy by $100 miller — Indianapolis Star
How it will work — ESPN.com | Yahoo Sports
Initial NET rankings — NCAA
Bracketology — CBS Sports
Gold and Black Radio: Purdue basketball moving forward — GoldandBlack.com
A COVID-19 update from #Purdue’s athletic department pic.twitter.com/uvKAlwglN4— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) January 4, 2021
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Twenty-one reasons to be optimistic about 2021 — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Five Boilermakers headed to playoffs — PurdueSports.com
Gold and Black Radio: DC and more — GoldandBlack.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Rick Mount (1947) Guard, Men's Basketball
Pat Stillwagon (1957) Offensive Tackle, Football
Brock Spack (1962) Linebacker, Football
Caleb Terbush (1990) Quarterback, Football
