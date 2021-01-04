 Basketball, football and more in today's University Book Store headlines
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-04 23:20:33 -0600') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 1.5.2021

Brian Neubert
GoldandBlack.com

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Tonight's Purdue-Nebraska game postponed — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier

Purdue Roundball Roundup: Eric Hunter's struggles, Aaron Wheeler and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Boilermakers looking to smooth out inconsistent play — Journal and Courier ($)

Mackey Arena will host NCAA Tournament games — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier | PurdueSports.com

Official: Indianapolis will host NCAA Tournament — NCAA

NCAA Tournament will boost Indy economy by $100 miller — Indianapolis Star

How it will work — ESPN.com | Yahoo Sports

Initial NET rankings — NCAA

Bracketology — CBS Sports

Gold and Black Radio: Purdue basketball moving forward — GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Twenty-one reasons to be optimistic about 2021 — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Five Boilermakers headed to playoffs — PurdueSports.com

Gold and Black Radio: DC and more — GoldandBlack.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Rick Mount (1947) Guard, Men's Basketball

Pat Stillwagon (1957) Offensive Tackle, Football

Brock Spack (1962) Linebacker, Football

Caleb Terbush (1990) Quarterback, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}