University Book Store Headlines: 2.7.2022
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Source: Purdue fills out its football staff - GoldandBlack.com
Cal Football: Justin Wilcox Says Young QBs Will Get the Chance to Compete with Jack Plummer - CalSportsReport.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Purdue's big luxury, trajectory and more - GoldandBlack.com
Upon Further Review: Purdue's win over Michigan - GoldandBlack.com
Analysis/Wrap Video: Purdue-Michigan - GoldandBlack.com
Breakdown: Purdue's win vs. Michigan - GoldandBlack.com
Stat Blast: Michigan-Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
First Thoughts and GoldandBlack.com game thread: Purdue vs. Michigan - GoldandBlack.com
The 411: #4 Purdue vs. Michigan - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue-Michigan gallery - GoldandBlack.com
Michigan basketball hangs with Purdue, but ultimately loses on road, 82-76 - Freep.com
Gold and Black LIVE February 4 with guest Robbie Hummel - GoldandBlack.com
No. 4 Purdue wins fifth straight game with 82-76 victory over Michigan - PurdueSports.com
Purdue basketball snaps losing to Michigan; Illinois showdown up next - JCOnline.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Meet the softball freshmen - PurdueSports.com
Boilermakers conclude Meyo Invite - PurdueSports.com
Purdue’s rally falls short in Bloomington - PurdueSports.com
Wrestling posts 18-14 Senior Day win Over Minnesota - PurdueSports.com
Board of Trustees plan to create new AI degree, research facility - Exponent.com
Boilermakers finish tied for third at Big Ten Match Play - PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Brad Gutwein (1967) Receiver, Football
Brian Treski (1969) Tight End, Football
Woody Austin (1970) Guard, Men's Basketball
Roberto McBean (1986) Wide Receiver, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.