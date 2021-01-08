University Book Store Headlines: 1.8.2021
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Game 14 Preview: Purdue at No. 23 Michigan State — GoldandBlack.com
Purdue-Michigan State: Matchup analysis and prediction — Lansing State Journal ($)
Eric Hunter working to get back on track — Journal and Courier ($)
Bobinski named to NCAA Division I Basketball Committee — PurdueSports.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
BOILING OVER: Purdue's defensive coordinator search — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Position Review: Receivers — GoldandBlack.com ($)
321➡️765 @CoachShephard @JeffBrohm #BoilerUp #LLN 💞 pic.twitter.com/h3OluEDY47— OC Brothers (@ocbrothers8) January 7, 2021
PURDUE RECRUITING
Purdue adds transfer linebacker OC Brothers — GoldandBlack.com
BOILING OVER: Purdue's basketball recruits — GoldandBlack.com ($)
OTHER
Track and field schedule announced — PurdueSports.com
No fans will be allowed at volleyball, wrestling events — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
John O'Reilly (1949) Halfback, Football
Mark Herrmann (1959) Quarterback, Football
Rob Deignan (1974) Punter, Football
Justin Lovett (1977) FB Strength Coach, Football
Xavier Price (1985) Guard, Men's Basketball
Akeem Shavers (1990) Running Back, Football
Saturday, Jan. 9
Tom Holden (1949) Offensive Guard, Football
Jim Rogers (1950) Forward, Men's Basketball
Corey Chapman (1988) Defensive End, Football
Jackson Anthrop (1997) Wide Receiver, Football
Sunday, Jan. 10
Bob Corby (1946) Halfback, Football
Willie Nelson (deceased) (1947) Defensive End, Football
Mike Barr (1951) Defensive End, Football
Bill Kay (1960) Cornerback, Football
Nick Jones (1960) Defensive Back, Football
Glenn Robinson (1973) Forward, Men's Basketball
Marcus Freeman (1986) Assistant coach, Football
