{{ timeAgo('2021-01-08 00:44:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 1.8.2021

Brian Neubert
GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Game 14 Preview: Purdue at No. 23 Michigan State — GoldandBlack.com

Purdue-Michigan State: Matchup analysis and prediction — Lansing State Journal ($)

Eric Hunter working to get back on track — Journal and Courier ($)

Bobinski named to NCAA Division I Basketball Committee — PurdueSports.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

BOILING OVER: Purdue's defensive coordinator search — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Position Review: Receivers — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE RECRUITING

Purdue adds transfer linebacker OC Brothers — GoldandBlack.com

BOILING OVER: Purdue's basketball recruits — GoldandBlack.com ($)

OTHER

Track and field schedule announced — PurdueSports.com

No fans will be allowed at volleyball, wrestling events — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

John O'Reilly (1949) Halfback, Football

Mark Herrmann (1959) Quarterback, Football

Rob Deignan (1974) Punter, Football

Justin Lovett (1977) FB Strength Coach, Football

Xavier Price (1985) Guard, Men's Basketball

Akeem Shavers (1990) Running Back, Football

Saturday, Jan. 9

Tom Holden (1949) Offensive Guard, Football

Jim Rogers (1950) Forward, Men's Basketball

Corey Chapman (1988) Defensive End, Football

Jackson Anthrop (1997) Wide Receiver, Football

Sunday, Jan. 10

Bob Corby (1946) Halfback, Football

Willie Nelson (deceased) (1947) Defensive End, Football

Mike Barr (1951) Defensive End, Football

Bill Kay (1960) Cornerback, Football

Nick Jones (1960) Defensive Back, Football

Glenn Robinson (1973) Forward, Men's Basketball

Marcus Freeman (1986) Assistant coach, Football

{{ article.author_name }}