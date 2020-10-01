University Book Store Headlines: 10.1.2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Brohm on return of Moore: "We are fired up to have him back." - GoldandBlack.com
Weekly Word - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue training camp restart | Neal update, QB race, 'fired up' for Moore's return - JCOnline.com
Changes made to tailgating and attendance ahead of football season - WLFI.com
Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman cleared to rejoin team, will change number to stand against racism - Yahoo.com
College football needs to get serious about enforcing in-game mask protocols - SI.com
Penn State LB Micah Parsons won't be opting back in for 2020 season - Yahoo.com
Who is Trey Lance? Meet the NFL draft darling playing only once this fall - ESPN.com
College Football Playoff will not expand in 2020, despite suggestion from Pac-12's Larry Scott - Yahoo.com
New testing begins for Iowa football - HawkeyeReport.com
Five best Big Ten games in October - SaturdayTradition.com
SEC grants waivers allowing immediate eligibility for in-conference transfers - Yahoo.com
Dabo Swinney on social justice messages: I support 'common-sense causes,' not 'political organizations' - Yahoo.com
Camp restart: Ramping up expectations - JCOnline.com
Back at it 🙌 pic.twitter.com/AaQOhUaSbp— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) September 30, 2020
PURDUE RECRUITING
NBA Finals: A look back at the recruitments of Lakers players - Rivals.com
4-star USC QB commit who transferred to play senior season in Georgia ruled ineligible - Yahoo.com
Class of 2023 recruiting rankings headlined by DaJuan Wagner Jr., Mikey Williams and Bronny James - CBSSports.com
🔥🚂 @Cboogie_3 was lights out from behind the arc in the NCAA Tournament for @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/hOOACuKfgk— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) September 29, 2020
We're thinking of Joe Tiller today.— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) September 30, 2020
The late legendary @BoilerFootball coach had such an impact on his players. pic.twitter.com/NleUsRGZcj
OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS
Students tepid about Biden say 'not Trump'; others bet on Trump victory - PurdueExponent.com
Purdue prof, picked to moderate governor’s debate, gets unruly lesson from Trump-Biden Tuesday night - JCOnline.com
Another record in the 📚 for Drew Brees.@Saints | @drewbrees pic.twitter.com/DTCClA8Clh— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) September 29, 2020
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Joe Battaglia (1958) Offensive Guard, Football
Kevin Stallings (1960) Guard, Men's Basketball
David Edgerton (1977) Quarterback, Football
Ryne Smith (1989) Guard, Basketball
