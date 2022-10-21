To learn more about University Book Store click here

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Football notebook: Purdue looks to match 2000 team's 4-0 October - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue heads to Wisconsin seeking bowl eligibility, fifth win in a row - GoldandBlack.com The 3-2-1: Aidan O'Connell merits inclusion in Purdue's 'Cradle of QBs' - GoldandBlack.com Gold and Black Radio Pregame Podcast: Purdue at Wisconsin - GoldandBlack.com Matchup Preview: Purdue-Wisconsin - GoldandBlack.com B1G picks: Five games, five home favorites - GoldandBlack.com Chariot Auto Group Presents Purdue in the Pros: Week 6 - GoldandBlack.com What to watch: Week 8 college football viewing guide, picks against the spread - Yahoo.com College football storylines to watch across the second half of a landscape-shifting 2022 season - CBSSports.com Receiver TJ Sheffield develops into reliable option in Purdue's offense - JCOnline.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

2022-23 CBS Sports Preseason All-America teams - CBSSports.com Texas A&M, Purdue among unranked college basketball teams that can make 2023 NCAA Tournament - CBSSports.com Mid-major 2022-23 preview, picks, predictions - CBSSports.com Baylor's Scott Drew would like 128 teams in NCAA tournament - ESPN.com



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Sb29raWUgbGVhZGVycyBpbiBRQiBwcmVzc3VyZXMgdGhpcyBzZWFz b246PGJyPjxicj7wn6WHIEdlb3JnZSBLYXJsYWZ0aXM6IDE3PGJyPvCfpYgg QWlkYW4gSHV0Y2hpbnNvbjogMTU8YnI+8J+liSBBcm5vbGQgRWJpa2V0aWU6 IDE0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9FOTJwYkVWZFljIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vRTkycGJFVmRZYzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQRkYgQ29sbGVn ZSAoQFBGRl9Db2xsZWdlKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1BGRl9Db2xsZWdlL3N0YXR1cy8xNTgzMDg5OTA0NDk3NjE0ODUxP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMjAsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5q2IExldCYjMzk7cyB0YWtlIGEgc3Ryb2xsIGFyb3VuZCBjYW1w dXMgd2l0aCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dpbGxlX0Jl cmc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFdpbGxlX0Jlcmc8L2E+LiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZlpPZG5DeDhQdiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2ZaT2RuQ3g4UHY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUHVyZHVlIE1lbiYjMzk7cyBC YXNrZXRiYWxsIChAQm9pbGVyQmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9Cb2lsZXJCYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNTgzMTAzNjEyMTQ2MDQ5MDI0 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMjAsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Wrestling Scheduled for Two BTN Duals - PurdueSports.com Home Slate Opens at the Pool with In-State Spotlight - PurdueSports.com Daniels to end lecture series with former President George W. Bush - Exponent.com 8 dudes, 1 dorm - Exponent.com Guevara, Doubles Stay Alive in ITA Regional - PurdueSports.com Boilermakers Fall at Minnesota - PurdueSports.com 2-Run Frames Power Gold to Series-Opening Win - PurdueSports.com

WL roads to be affected Saturday during marathon - Exponent.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com



PURDUE BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

OCTOBER 21

Allen Hager (1930) Lineman/Asst. Coach, Football Bob Holmes (1945) Defensive End, Football Don Webster (1948) Defensive Back, Football Fred Snapp (1951) Defensive Tackle, Football Jim Richmond (1964) Offensive Tackle, Football Everette Stephens (1966) Guard, Men's Basketball Mark Payne (1972) Offensive Line, Football Tario Fuller (1996) Running Back, Football Jack Plummer (1999) Quarterback, Football OCTOBER 22 Don Gatch (1948) Fullback, Football Keena Turner (1958) Defensive End, Football Alvin McNair (dec) (1962) Wide Receiver, Football Rob Heller (1962) Linebacker, Football Chris Baine (1965) Defensive Tackle, Football Mike Krabbe (1970) Linebacker, Football Seth Morales (1979) Wide Receiver, Football Rafael Price (1983) Free Safety, Football Chris Mattson (1984) Long Snapper, Football OCTOBER 23

Lee Rose (Dec. 4/5/22) (1936) Head Coach, Men's Basketball Bruce Crites (1965) Center, Football Larry Sullivan (1968) Punter, Football Joe Di Bella (1973) Fullback, Football Brian Brohm (1985) Assistant Coach, Football Dolapo Macarthy (1991) Wide Receiver, Football Jon Octeus (1991) Guard, Men's Basketball Tanner Hawthorne (1997) Offensive tackle, Football