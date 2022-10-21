News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 10.21.2022

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Football notebook: Purdue looks to match 2000 team's 4-0 October - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue heads to Wisconsin seeking bowl eligibility, fifth win in a row - GoldandBlack.com

The 3-2-1: Aidan O'Connell merits inclusion in Purdue's 'Cradle of QBs' - GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black Radio Pregame Podcast: Purdue at Wisconsin - GoldandBlack.com

Matchup Preview: Purdue-Wisconsin - GoldandBlack.com

B1G picks: Five games, five home favorites - GoldandBlack.com

Chariot Auto Group Presents Purdue in the Pros: Week 6 - GoldandBlack.com

What to watch: Week 8 college football viewing guide, picks against the spread - Yahoo.com

College football storylines to watch across the second half of a landscape-shifting 2022 season - CBSSports.com

Receiver TJ Sheffield develops into reliable option in Purdue's offense - JCOnline.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

2022-23 CBS Sports Preseason All-America teams - CBSSports.com

Texas A&M, Purdue among unranked college basketball teams that can make 2023 NCAA Tournament - CBSSports.com

Mid-major 2022-23 preview, picks, predictions - CBSSports.com

Baylor's Scott Drew would like 128 teams in NCAA tournament - ESPN.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Wrestling Scheduled for Two BTN Duals - PurdueSports.com

Home Slate Opens at the Pool with In-State Spotlight - PurdueSports.com

Daniels to end lecture series with former President George W. Bush - Exponent.com

8 dudes, 1 dorm - Exponent.com

Guevara, Doubles Stay Alive in ITA Regional - PurdueSports.com

Boilermakers Fall at Minnesota - PurdueSports.com

2-Run Frames Power Gold to Series-Opening Win - PurdueSports.com

WL roads to be affected Saturday during marathon - Exponent.com

PURDUE BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

OCTOBER 21

Allen Hager (1930) Lineman/Asst. Coach, Football

Bob Holmes (1945) Defensive End, Football

Don Webster (1948) Defensive Back, Football

Fred Snapp (1951) Defensive Tackle, Football

Jim Richmond (1964) Offensive Tackle, Football

Everette Stephens (1966) Guard, Men's Basketball

Mark Payne (1972) Offensive Line, Football

Tario Fuller (1996) Running Back, Football

Jack Plummer (1999) Quarterback, Football

OCTOBER 22

Don Gatch (1948) Fullback, Football

Keena Turner (1958) Defensive End, Football

Alvin McNair (dec) (1962) Wide Receiver, Football

Rob Heller (1962) Linebacker, Football

Chris Baine (1965) Defensive Tackle, Football

Mike Krabbe (1970) Linebacker, Football

Seth Morales (1979) Wide Receiver, Football

Rafael Price (1983) Free Safety, Football

Chris Mattson (1984) Long Snapper, Football

OCTOBER 23

Lee Rose (Dec. 4/5/22) (1936) Head Coach, Men's Basketball

Bruce Crites (1965) Center, Football

Larry Sullivan (1968) Punter, Football

Joe Di Bella (1973) Fullback, Football

Brian Brohm (1985) Assistant Coach, Football

Dolapo Macarthy (1991) Wide Receiver, Football

Jon Octeus (1991) Guard, Men's Basketball

Tanner Hawthorne (1997) Offensive tackle, Football

