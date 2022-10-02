University Book Store Headlines: 10.3.2022
PURDUE FOOTBALL
GoldandBlack.com Purdue-Minnesota coverage — Ten Observations | Five Factors | Data Driven | Final Word | Upon Further Review | Grades
Big Ten Power Poll: Is Illinois the best team in the West? I am so confused - GoldandBlack.com
More: Journal and Courier ($) | Star-Tribune | Pioneer Press
Bowl Projections: Purdue to the Mayo Bowl — CBS Sports
First Look: Maryland — GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Top 25 + 1: Purdue 24th — CBS Sports
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Volleyball: Boilermakers sweep Rutgers — PurdueSports.com
PURDUE BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Barry Crayton (1957) Defensive End, Football
Tony Grant (1965) Linebacker, Football
David Berch (1977) Linebacker, Football
