Big Ten Power Poll: Is Illinois the best team in the West? I am so confused
Week Five is in the books. Where's your school?
1. Ohio State (5-0): It's good to be king. Fetch my scepter.
Last week: Rutgers, W, 49-10
Up next: Michigan State
2. Michigan: (5-0) Dear Coach Harbaugh: Is there still room on the bandwagon for me?
Last week: at Iowa, W, 27-14
Up next: at Indiana
3. Penn State: (5-0) How good are the Nits? They are commit-five-turnovers-and-still-win good. Nice.
Last week: Northwestern, W, 17-7
Up next: at Michigan (Oct. 15)
4. Maryland (4-1): Is TauliaTagovailoa the best-kept secret in college football? (I'm nodding my head, you just can't see it.)
Last week: Michigan State, W, 27-13
Up next: Purdue
5. Illinois (4-1): Is this the best team in the Big Ten West? I am so confused.
Last week: at Wisconsin, W, 34-10
Up next: Iowa
6. Iowa (3-2): Have we exhausted all of the Hawkeye offense jokes yet? I didn't think so. Carry on.
Last week: Michigan, L, 27-14
Up next: at Illinois
7. Purdue: (3-2): "The cradle of walk-on running backs"
Last week: at Minnesota, W, 20-10
Up next: at Maryland
8. Minnesota (4-1): Are the Golden Gophers good? Magic 8 Ball says: "Reply hazy, try again."
Last week: Purdue, L, 20-10
Up next: at Illinois (Oct. 15)
9. Rutgers (3-2): I'm not fighting Greg Schiano. That's a job for Apollo Creed.
Last week: at Ohio State, L, 49-10
Up next: Nebraska (Friday)
10. Wisconsin (2-3): What is Paul Chryst gonna do with all of those gray "Wisconsin" crewnecks?
Last week: Illinois, L, 34-10
Up next: at Northwestern
11. Indiana (3-2): Tough loss for the Hoosiers. But, I still like Tom Allen's hat.
Last week: at Nebraska, L, 35-21
Up next: Michigan
12. Michigan State (2-3): By my calculations, it comes out to roughly $4.7 million per win so far in 2022 for Sparty. #smh
Last week: at Maryland, L, 27-13
Up next: Ohio State
13. Northwestern (1-4): I wish I could tell you that you had hoops season to look forward to. But I can't lie.
Last week: at Penn State, L, 17-7
Up next: Wisconsin
14. Nebraska (2-3): Not so fast, Huskers! A win over IU isn't enough to get you out of the basement. Grab another pillow.
Last week: Indiana, W, 35-21
Up next: at Rutgers (Friday)
