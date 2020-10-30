 Purdue University Boilermakers | football | basketball
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-30 07:49:26 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 10.30.2020

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Brohm glad to be back, Moore TBD - GoldandBlack.com

Matchup Preview: Purdue-Illinois - GoldandBlack.com

Against the odds: Week 2 picks - GoldandBlack.com

History Lesson: Where O'Connell stands in Purdue football history - GolddandBlack.com

Daily Illini sports editor offers predictions - Exponent

Deep Dive Week 2 - GoldandBlack.com

Wisconsin focused on halting COVID spread - Wisconsin State Journal

Badgers up to 16 active cases - ESPN

PURDUE RECRUITING

Boiling Over: Trey Kaufman's decision and more - GoldandBlack.com

Kaufman makes decision official tonight - Indystar.com

Deciding where Kaufman will go in his own words - Daily Hoosier

OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS

Pop up band performances keep students spirits high - Exponent

Tippecanoe County cases spiking, but ... Exponent

George Shahnasarian awarded Diamond P posthumously - Purdue

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Gary Emanuel (1958) Assistant Coach, Football

Rodney Carter (1964) Running Back, Football

Dray Mason (1985) Running Back, Football

Danielle Campbell (1987) Center, Women's Basketball

DJ Donley (1988) Wide Receiver, Football

Donnie Hale (1991) Forward, Men's Basketball

BOILERMAKERS BIRTHDAYS SATURDAY, OCT. 31

Adam Rempe (1963) Linebacker, Football

Ross Rinehart (1971) Linebacker, Football

Charlie Stephens (1972) Tight End, Football

Josh Tomsheck (1982) Offensive Tackle, Football

Keyon Brown (1987) Defensive End, Football

Robert Maci (1989) Defensive End, Football

Alfred Armour (1999) Running Back, Football

BOILERMAKERS BIRTHDAYS SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1

Ed Rittberg (1941) Tackle, Football

Frank Pratko (1953) Offensive Tackle, Football

Earl Milligan (1955) Defensive End, Football

Matt Augustyniak (1962) Fullback, Football

Todd Moore (1968) Wide Receiver, Football

Cornelius McNary (dec. 2020) (1971) Center, Men's Basketball

Bart Conley (1973) Linebacker, Football

Mo-Nique Langston (1978) Guard/Forward, Women's Basketball

Brent Hawkins (1983) Defensive End, Football

David Ramirez (1985) Quarterback, Football

D.J. Byrd (1990) Forward/Guard, Men's Basketball

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}