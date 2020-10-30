University Book Store Headlines: 10.30.2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Brohm glad to be back, Moore TBD - GoldandBlack.com
Matchup Preview: Purdue-Illinois - GoldandBlack.com
Against the odds: Week 2 picks - GoldandBlack.com
History Lesson: Where O'Connell stands in Purdue football history - GolddandBlack.com
Daily Illini sports editor offers predictions - Exponent
Deep Dive Week 2 - GoldandBlack.com
Wisconsin focused on halting COVID spread - Wisconsin State Journal
Badgers up to 16 active cases - ESPN
PURDUE RECRUITING
Boiling Over: Trey Kaufman's decision and more - GoldandBlack.com
Kaufman makes decision official tonight - Indystar.com
Deciding where Kaufman will go in his own words - Daily Hoosier
OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS
Pop up band performances keep students spirits high - Exponent
Tippecanoe County cases spiking, but ... Exponent
George Shahnasarian awarded Diamond P posthumously - Purdue
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Gary Emanuel (1958) Assistant Coach, Football
Rodney Carter (1964) Running Back, Football
Dray Mason (1985) Running Back, Football
Danielle Campbell (1987) Center, Women's Basketball
DJ Donley (1988) Wide Receiver, Football
Donnie Hale (1991) Forward, Men's Basketball
BOILERMAKERS BIRTHDAYS SATURDAY, OCT. 31
Adam Rempe (1963) Linebacker, Football
Ross Rinehart (1971) Linebacker, Football
Charlie Stephens (1972) Tight End, Football
Josh Tomsheck (1982) Offensive Tackle, Football
Keyon Brown (1987) Defensive End, Football
Robert Maci (1989) Defensive End, Football
Alfred Armour (1999) Running Back, Football
BOILERMAKERS BIRTHDAYS SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1
Ed Rittberg (1941) Tackle, Football
Frank Pratko (1953) Offensive Tackle, Football
Earl Milligan (1955) Defensive End, Football
Matt Augustyniak (1962) Fullback, Football
Todd Moore (1968) Wide Receiver, Football
Cornelius McNary (dec. 2020) (1971) Center, Men's Basketball
Bart Conley (1973) Linebacker, Football
Mo-Nique Langston (1978) Guard/Forward, Women's Basketball
Brent Hawkins (1983) Defensive End, Football
David Ramirez (1985) Quarterback, Football
D.J. Byrd (1990) Forward/Guard, Men's Basketball
