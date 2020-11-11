University Book Store Headlines: 11.11.2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
O'Connell overcame "days of doubt" to ascend from walk-on to No. 1 QB - GoldandBlack.com
Opponent View: Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com
Big Ten power poll: Buckeyes vs. Jets. Who ya got? - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue in the pros - GoldandBlack.com
Versatile Spencer Holstege proves worth as starter on Purdue offensive line - JCOnline.com
Slot receiver position 'work in progress' as Purdue waits on reinforcements - JCOnline.com
Former Purdue players seek class certification in concussion lawsuit - PurdueExponet.com
Northwestern offense looking to regain its mojo - WildcatReport.com
Forde-Yard Dash: College football's COVID-19 struggles may be getting worse - SI.com
College Football Playoff Rankings prediction - CBSSports.com
Daraun McKinney is fourth Iowa Hawkeyes player in two weeks with plans to transfer - ESPN.com
Forde-Yard Dash: Forgotten Power 5 teams in college football's passing revolution - SI.com
NFL draft winners and losers: Intriguing Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder is on the rise - Yahoo.com
Attorney for ex-Iowa Hawkeyes players pulls $20M demand, will sue - ESPN.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Purdue will sign one of Matt Painters best classes today - GoldandBlack.com
WARNING: the @twill___ hype train is leaving the station. 🚅@BoilerBall's big man has been named to the Preseason All-B1G Team. pic.twitter.com/gxIMKRRXVn— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) November 9, 2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo tests positive for COVID-19 - Yahoo.com
Michigan basketball recruiting: Wolverines' No. 1 recruiting class adds another five-star - CBSSports.com
Minnesota men's basketball pauses team activities due to COVID-19 - ESPN.com
Welcome to Northwestern Week.— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) November 9, 2020
To get it started, we're turning the clock back 20 years.
Enjoy @drewbrees' 5-TD day in @BoilerFootball's 2000 win in Evanston. pic.twitter.com/NdjxVpiP5t
OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS
Rape reported in residence hall - PurdueExponent.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Martial Wallace (1963) Cornerback, Football
Tony Visco (1963) Defensive End, Football
Lorenzo McCline (1966) Running Back, Football
Marvin Rea (1968, dec. 2017) Guard, Men's Basketball
Derrell Coleman (1972) Offensive Guard, Football
Andrew Quintana (1982) Defensive Tackle, Football
Ray Williams (1983) Wide Receiver, Football
Torrie Thornton (1992) Guard, Women's Basketball
Kendall Stephens (1994) Guard, Men's Basketball
Jared Sparks (1997) Quarterback, Football
Anthony Watts (1997) Defensive tackle, Football
Jeff Marks (1998) Defensive Line, Football
Kyle King (1999) Forward, Men's Basketball
