 Purdue University Boilermakers | football | basketball
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-11 06:39:02 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 11.11.2020

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

O'Connell overcame "days of doubt" to ascend from walk-on to No. 1 QB - GoldandBlack.com

Opponent View: Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com

Big Ten power poll: Buckeyes vs. Jets. Who ya got? - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue in the pros - GoldandBlack.com

Versatile Spencer Holstege proves worth as starter on Purdue offensive line - JCOnline.com

Slot receiver position 'work in progress' as Purdue waits on reinforcements - JCOnline.com

Former Purdue players seek class certification in concussion lawsuit - PurdueExponet.com

Northwestern offense looking to regain its mojo - WildcatReport.com

Forde-Yard Dash: College football's COVID-19 struggles may be getting worse - SI.com

College Football Playoff Rankings prediction - CBSSports.com

Daraun McKinney is fourth Iowa Hawkeyes player in two weeks with plans to transfer - ESPN.com

Forde-Yard Dash: Forgotten Power 5 teams in college football's passing revolution - SI.com

NFL draft winners and losers: Intriguing Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder is on the rise - Yahoo.com

Attorney for ex-Iowa Hawkeyes players pulls $20M demand, will sue - ESPN.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Purdue will sign one of Matt Painters best classes today - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo tests positive for COVID-19 - Yahoo.com

Michigan basketball recruiting: Wolverines' No. 1 recruiting class adds another five-star - CBSSports.com

Minnesota men's basketball pauses team activities due to COVID-19 - ESPN.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS

Rape reported in residence hall - PurdueExponent.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Martial Wallace (1963) Cornerback, Football

Tony Visco (1963) Defensive End, Football

Lorenzo McCline (1966) Running Back, Football

Marvin Rea (1968, dec. 2017) Guard, Men's Basketball

Derrell Coleman (1972) Offensive Guard, Football

Andrew Quintana (1982) Defensive Tackle, Football

Ray Williams (1983) Wide Receiver, Football

Torrie Thornton (1992) Guard, Women's Basketball

Kendall Stephens (1994) Guard, Men's Basketball

Jared Sparks (1997) Quarterback, Football

Anthony Watts (1997) Defensive tackle, Football

Jeff Marks (1998) Defensive Line, Football

Kyle King (1999) Forward, Men's Basketball

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}