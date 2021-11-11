University Book Store Headlines: 11.11.2021
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE FOOTBALL
The 3-2-1: When a coach and his QB are in sync - GoldandBlack.com
B1G picks - GoldandBlack.com
The accidental star quarterback - GoldandBlack.com
Chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com
Weekly Word - GoldandBlack.com
Ohio State expects Garrett Wilson back against Purdue - OhioStateRivals.com
Tracking Purdue's defense: Jack Sullivan takes advantage of opportunities on defensive line - JCOnline.com
Purdue football opponent preview: Stretch run crucial to Ohio State's playoff chances - JCOnline.com
Game 10 Prep: No. 19 Purdue primed for trip to No. 4 Ohio State - PurdueSports.com
Tracking Purdue's offense: 'Money 1' electrifies Ross-Ade Stadium crowd - JCOline.com
Coaching search: Which coaches should (and will) fill open jobs at LSU, USC, TCU and elsewhere - CBSSports.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Upon Further Review: Purdue-Bellarmine - GoldandBlack.com
College hoops conference title best bets: Can Duke finally win the ACC again? - Yahoo.com
Ivey, Williams named to Wooden Award Top 50 Watch List - PurdueSports.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Shaedon Sharpe, top high school boys hoops player in the country, enrolling early at Kentucky - Yahoo.com
Purdue inks basketball class - PurdueSports.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Katie Gearlds wins debut; Purdue women's basketball runs past Western Kentucky - JCOnline.com
Boudia, Johnson honored among CSCAA's 100 greatest - PurdueSports.com
Purdue ranked No. 24 as NCAA First Round tickets go on sale - PurdueSports.com
Jena Otec climbs up Purdue volleyball's all-time ranks behind tireless work ethic - JCOnline.com
West Lafayette Parks Department proposes to protect trees on construction sites - Exponent.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Martial Wallace (1963) Cornerback, Football
Tony Visco (1963) Defensive End, Football
Lorenzo McCline (1966) Running Back, Football
Marvin Rea (dec. 12/5/2017) (1968) Guard, Men's Basketball
Derrell Coleman (1972) Offensive Guard, Football
Andrew Quintana (1982) Defensive Tackle, Football
Ray Williams (1983) Wide Receiver, Football
Torrie Thornton (1992) Guard, Women's Basketball
Kendall Stephens (1994) Guard, Men's Basketball
Jared Sparks (1997) Quarterback, Football
Anthony Watts (1997) Defensive tackle, Football
Jeff Marks (1998) Defensive Line, Football
Kyle King (1999) Forward, Men's Basketball
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.