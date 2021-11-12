 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 11.12.2021

PURDUE FOOTBALL

With Ohio State looming, Brohm not focused on No. 19 CFP poll ranking - GoldandBlack.com

The 3-2-1: When a coach and his QB are in sync - GoldandBlack.com

Matchup preview: Purdue at No. 6 Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com

Jackson Anthrop is a 'Boilermaker for life' - GoldandBlack.com

B1G picks - GoldandBlack.com

Ryan Day says running back depth will be vital, prepares for Purdue - OhioStateRivals.com

Will Ohio State be able to contain Purdue WR David Bell? - OhioStateRivals.com

Purdue football at Ohio State: Who has the edge - JCOnline.com

The Six Pack: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Oklahoma vs. Baylor among best Week 11 college football bets - CBSSports.com

College football's rapid coaching churn creating downstream effects - SI.com

Commissioners mull alternate 12-team playoff expansion model - SI.com

Purdue in the pros - GoldandBlack.com

Ohio State sees opportunity to make plays against pass-heavy Purdue - OhioStateRivals.com

Wisconsin RB Chez Mellusi out rest of season because of leg injury - ESPN.com

Bowl projections - Yahoo.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

The 411: #7 Purdue vs. Indiana State - GoldandBlack.com

No. 7-Ranked Purdue Hosts Indiana State For In-state Showdown - PurdueSports.com

Trey Kaufman-Renn: 'I can just see how much better I'm going to be' - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue trying to lure Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn back to Lafayette - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Purdue campus is home to many coffee shops - Exponent.com

Roff announces nationally-ranked recruiting class - PurdueSports.com

Postseason continues at NCAA Great Lakes Regional - PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

NOVEMBER 12

John Macon (dec 7/25/2019) (1958) Fullback, Football

Joe Hagins (1973) Linebacker, Football

Courtland Byrd (1974) Defensive Back, Football

NOVEMBER 13

Jim Lathrop (1961) Strength Coach, Football

Gary Heaggans (1981) Wide Receiver, Football

Walter Williams (1987) Safety, Football

Carlos Carvajal (1992) Tight End, Football

NOVEMBER 14

Fred Cooper (1951) Defensive Back, Football

Tony Samuel (1955) Assistant Coach, Football

Todd Tieman (1966) Linebacker, Football

Paul Lusk (1971) Assistant Coach, Men's Basketball

Josh Kirkpatrick (1978) Offensive Tackle, Football

Kyle Orton (1982) Quarterback, Football

Alvin Blackmon (1989) Wide Receiver, Football

Camille Redmon (1992) Forward/Center, Women's Basketball

