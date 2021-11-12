University Book Store Headlines: 11.12.2021

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

With Ohio State looming, Brohm not focused on No. 19 CFP poll ranking - GoldandBlack.com

The 3-2-1: When a coach and his QB are in sync - GoldandBlack.com

Matchup preview: Purdue at No. 6 Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com

Jackson Anthrop is a 'Boilermaker for life' - GoldandBlack.com

B1G picks - GoldandBlack.com

Ryan Day says running back depth will be vital, prepares for Purdue - OhioStateRivals.com

Will Ohio State be able to contain Purdue WR David Bell? - OhioStateRivals.com

Purdue football at Ohio State: Who has the edge - JCOnline.com

The Six Pack: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Oklahoma vs. Baylor among best Week 11 college football bets - CBSSports.com

College football's rapid coaching churn creating downstream effects - SI.com

Commissioners mull alternate 12-team playoff expansion model - SI.com

Purdue in the pros - GoldandBlack.com

Ohio State sees opportunity to make plays against pass-heavy Purdue - OhioStateRivals.com

Wisconsin RB Chez Mellusi out rest of season because of leg injury - ESPN.com

Bowl projections - Yahoo.com