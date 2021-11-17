 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 11.17.2021

PURDUE FOOTBALL

It's taken awhile, but Purdue offense back to old tricks - GoldandBlack.com

Number crunching: Week 12 - GoldandBlack.com

One-time baseball prospect Brohm looks forward to Wrigley game - GoldandBlack.com

Opponent View: Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com

Turnovers continue to plague Northwestern offense - WildcatReport.com

Recruiting misses at heart of NU's quarterback problems - WildcatReport.com

Bielema to miss Iowa game with COVID - Yahoo.com

College Football Playoff rankings: Top 7 does not change, Oklahoma falls out of top 10 - Yahoo.com

Despite loss, offense keeps rolling - Exponent.com

Kansas walk-on FB Jared Casey lands NIL deals after game-winning heroics vs. Texas - ESPN.com

The real drama of college football in 2021: Who gets left holding the bag? - Yahoo.com

Tracking Purdue's offense: Aidan O'Connell's success tied to protection from offensive line - JCOnline.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Breakdown: Purdue's win over Wright State - GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win over Wright State - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue crushes Wright State in final test before bigger games - GoldandBlack.com

Stat blast - GoldandBlack.com

First Thoughts and GoldandBlack.com game thread: Purdue vs. Wright State - GoldandBlack.com

Williams goes over 1,000 career points as No. 6 Purdue rolls - PurdueSports.com

Is Purdue basketball ready for North Carolina, Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament? Yes - JCOnline.com

Trevion Williams isn't thrilled with bench role, but sees bigger picture: Purdue winning. - JCOnline.com

Three players record double doubles as Purdue basketball pounds Wright State - JCOnline.com

Ranking college basketball's 15 best debut performances by freshmen in their first week - CBSSports.com

Michigan coach Juwan Howard agrees to 5-year extension before upset loss to Seton Hall - Yahoo.com

Missouri Valley Conference loses Loyola Chicago but pursuing Murray State, UT Arlington and Kansas City - CBSSports.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Purdue travels to Illinois State for Wednesday showdown - PurdueSports.com

Dentino named Indiana Golf Association Player of the Year - PurdueSports.com

Hooters waitresses sue for alleged undercompensation - Exponent.com

Nuclear Reactor: A 'hidden gem' on campus - Exponent.com

Purdue professor on paid leave after alleged domestic battery - Exponent.com

Alleged sex offense reported at Pi Kappa Phi - Exponent.com

Student arrested after allegedly groping student in WALC - Exponent.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Lou DeFilippo (1943) Offensive Guard, Football

Bob Hoidahl (1951) Center, Football

Eric Jordan (1961) Running Back, Football

James Medlock (1964) Fullback, Football

Bob Szafranski (1968) Center, Football

Todd Schoettelkotte (1970) Forward, Men's Basketball

Cullen Bryant (1977) Defensive End, Football

