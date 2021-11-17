University Book Store Headlines: 11.17.2021
PURDUE FOOTBALL
It's taken awhile, but Purdue offense back to old tricks - GoldandBlack.com
Number crunching: Week 12 - GoldandBlack.com
One-time baseball prospect Brohm looks forward to Wrigley game - GoldandBlack.com
Opponent View: Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com
Turnovers continue to plague Northwestern offense - WildcatReport.com
Recruiting misses at heart of NU's quarterback problems - WildcatReport.com
Bielema to miss Iowa game with COVID - Yahoo.com
College Football Playoff rankings: Top 7 does not change, Oklahoma falls out of top 10 - Yahoo.com
Despite loss, offense keeps rolling - Exponent.com
Kansas walk-on FB Jared Casey lands NIL deals after game-winning heroics vs. Texas - ESPN.com
The real drama of college football in 2021: Who gets left holding the bag? - Yahoo.com
Tracking Purdue's offense: Aidan O'Connell's success tied to protection from offensive line - JCOnline.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Breakdown: Purdue's win over Wright State - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win over Wright State - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue crushes Wright State in final test before bigger games - GoldandBlack.com
Stat blast - GoldandBlack.com
First Thoughts and GoldandBlack.com game thread: Purdue vs. Wright State - GoldandBlack.com
Williams goes over 1,000 career points as No. 6 Purdue rolls - PurdueSports.com
Is Purdue basketball ready for North Carolina, Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament? Yes - JCOnline.com
Trevion Williams isn't thrilled with bench role, but sees bigger picture: Purdue winning. - JCOnline.com
Three players record double doubles as Purdue basketball pounds Wright State - JCOnline.com
Ranking college basketball's 15 best debut performances by freshmen in their first week - CBSSports.com
Michigan coach Juwan Howard agrees to 5-year extension before upset loss to Seton Hall - Yahoo.com
Missouri Valley Conference loses Loyola Chicago but pursuing Murray State, UT Arlington and Kansas City - CBSSports.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Purdue travels to Illinois State for Wednesday showdown - PurdueSports.com
Dentino named Indiana Golf Association Player of the Year - PurdueSports.com
Hooters waitresses sue for alleged undercompensation - Exponent.com
Nuclear Reactor: A 'hidden gem' on campus - Exponent.com
Purdue professor on paid leave after alleged domestic battery - Exponent.com
Alleged sex offense reported at Pi Kappa Phi - Exponent.com
Student arrested after allegedly groping student in WALC - Exponent.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Lou DeFilippo (1943) Offensive Guard, Football
Bob Hoidahl (1951) Center, Football
Eric Jordan (1961) Running Back, Football
James Medlock (1964) Fullback, Football
Bob Szafranski (1968) Center, Football
Todd Schoettelkotte (1970) Forward, Men's Basketball
Cullen Bryant (1977) Defensive End, Football
