University Book Store Headlines: 11.28.18
Football
Brohm meets with Louisville officials Tuesday & decision expected today: GoldandBlack.com ($); WDRB-TV in Louisville; ESPN; CardinalSports.com ($)
Moore and Bailey highlight Purdue's defensive and special teams All-Big Ten honors: GoldandBlack.com
Purdue football agrees to home-and-home series vs. UConn: GoldandBlack.com
Moore raises expectations at Purdue with 'Big Ten Championship' talk: GoldandBlack.com
After Michigan's loss, Georgia overtakes No. 4, Oklahoma to No. 5 and Ohio State to No. 6 in CFP rankings: ESPN.com
Basketball
No. 19 Purdue at No. 15 Florida State preview: GoldandBlack.com
Florida State trip begins test of No. 19 Purdue basketball's poise and grit: Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue begins challenging two-week stretch at FSU: CNHI Sports Indiana
Purdue's Mark Gadis to be inducted into Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame: PurdueSports.com
Scouting Purdue women's basketball vs. No. 21 Miami (Fla.): Journal & Courier ($)
Observations From Indiana Basketball's 90-69 Loss At No. 3 Duke: TheHoosier.com ($)
Duke rout shows IU just how far Hoosiers are from elite: Indianapolis Star ($)
Turnovers, free throws, errors spell doom for No. 9 Michigan State at Louisville: SpartanMag.com
Comeback falls short, as Illini lose to Notre Dame: OrangeandBluenews.com ($)
Penn State upends No. 13 Virginia Tech, 63-62: BlueWhiteIllustrated.com
Happ helps No. 22 Badgers withstand NC State in 79-75 win: Associated Press
Thanks @JeffBrohm and @MTommerdahl for stopping by last night for a home visit! #boilerup pic.twitter.com/qAmT8cwJ53— Garrett Miller (@garrettmill1) November 28, 2018
Recruiting
Louisville recruits hearing Brohm is making move toward the Cards: Louisville Courier-Journal ($)
Boilermakers Celebrating Birthdays: Nov. 27
Keith Edmonson (1960) Men's Basketball, Guard
Chantel Poston (1989) Women's Basketball, Guard
E.J. Johnson (1990) Football, Safety
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.