{{ timeAgo('2018-11-28 07:59:47 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 11.28.18

Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff

Football 

Brohm meets with Louisville officials Tuesday & decision expected today: GoldandBlack.com ($); WDRB-TV in Louisville; ESPN; CardinalSports.com ($)

Moore and Bailey highlight Purdue's defensive and special teams All-Big Ten honors: GoldandBlack.com

Purdue football agrees to home-and-home series vs. UConn: GoldandBlack.com

Moore raises expectations at Purdue with 'Big Ten Championship' talk: GoldandBlack.com

After Michigan's loss, Georgia overtakes No. 4, Oklahoma to No. 5 and Ohio State to No. 6 in CFP rankings: ESPN.com

Basketball

No. 19 Purdue at No. 15 Florida State preview: GoldandBlack.com

Florida State trip begins test of No. 19 Purdue basketball's poise and grit: Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue begins challenging two-week stretch at FSU: CNHI Sports Indiana

Purdue's Mark Gadis to be inducted into Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame: PurdueSports.com

Scouting Purdue women's basketball vs. No. 21 Miami (Fla.): Journal & Courier ($)

Observations From Indiana Basketball's 90-69 Loss At No. 3 Duke: TheHoosier.com ($)

Duke rout shows IU just how far Hoosiers are from elite: Indianapolis Star ($)

Turnovers, free throws, errors spell doom for No. 9 Michigan State at Louisville: SpartanMag.com

Comeback falls short, as Illini lose to Notre Dame: OrangeandBluenews.com ($)

Penn State upends No. 13 Virginia Tech, 63-62: BlueWhiteIllustrated.com

Happ helps No. 22 Badgers withstand NC State in 79-75 win: Associated Press

Recruiting

Louisville recruits hearing Brohm is making move toward the Cards: Louisville Courier-Journal ($)

Boilermakers Celebrating Birthdays: Nov. 27

Keith Edmonson (1960) Men's Basketball, Guard

Chantel Poston (1989) Women's Basketball, Guard

E.J. Johnson (1990) Football, Safety

