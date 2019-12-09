University Book Store Headlines: 12.10.2019
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Nick Holt won't return to Purdue staff — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier ($)
Seven Boilermakers are in the transfer portal — GoldandBlack.com
Freshman Breakdown: Offense — GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Upon Further Review: Purdue's win over Northwestern — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Updates: Matt Painter's Monday radio show — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Power Rankings: Ohio State, Maryland, Michigan keep Big Ten relevant — ESPN.com | CBS Sports
PURDUE RECRUITING
Nick Holt's departure's effect on recruiting — GoldandBlack.com ($)
OTHER SPORTS
Volleyball: Purdue leans on Ellis, Johnson to stay alive in NCAA Tournament — Journal and Courier ($)
Swimming: Phea wins two golds at SEA Games — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
