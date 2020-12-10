 Purdue University Boilermakers | football | basketball
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-10 07:05:14 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 12.10.2020

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Purdue and Indiana will not meet on the gridiron for the first time in 100 years.
Purdue and Indiana will not meet on the gridiron for the first time in 100 years. (Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports)

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Purdue-IU is cancelled - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier | Yahoo

What is next for Purdue? - GoldandBlack.com

Weekly Word: The Grand Finale and more - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue-IU cancellation removes option for OSU opponent for Saturday - Cleveland.com

Big Ten changes rule and OSU will play in title game - ESPN

PURDUE RECRUITING

Chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com

Moon loves all things that go with football - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL


What we learned from loss to Miami - Journal & Courier

Early three-pointers deliver Purdue women - Journal & Courier

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

John Zordani (1958) Linebacker, Football

Torrey Vogel (1980) Strong Safety, Football

Andre Chattams (1983) Wide Receiver, Football

Chris Bennett (1986) Quarterback, Football

Alexander Horvath (1998) Running Back, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}