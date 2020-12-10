University Book Store Headlines: 12.10.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
Bucket Game Updatehttps://t.co/AFGLDMGJOI— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) December 9, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Purdue-IU is cancelled - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier | Yahoo
What is next for Purdue? - GoldandBlack.com
Weekly Word: The Grand Finale and more - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue-IU cancellation removes option for OSU opponent for Saturday - Cleveland.com
Big Ten changes rule and OSU will play in title game - ESPN
PURDUE RECRUITING
Chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com
Moon loves all things that go with football - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
What we learned from loss to Miami - Journal & Courier
Early three-pointers deliver Purdue women - Journal & Courier
More than 2,800 students can celebrate recent graduation from @LifeAtPurdue. @PurdueAlumni https://t.co/XAGFcMwLY2 pic.twitter.com/7KZNr6phrL— Purdue U. News (@PurdueUnivNews) December 10, 2020
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
John Zordani (1958) Linebacker, Football
Torrey Vogel (1980) Strong Safety, Football
Andre Chattams (1983) Wide Receiver, Football
Chris Bennett (1986) Quarterback, Football
Alexander Horvath (1998) Running Back, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.