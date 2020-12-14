University Book Store Headlines: 12.15.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Amid much certainty, Purdue preparing to play Indiana — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier
Geovonte' Howard hits the transfer portal — GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue Roundball Roundup: The college basketball season, starting lineups and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE RECRUITING
Week 16 commitment results: A state title for JaQuez Cross — GoldandBlack.com
Jalen Washington impresses in return — Indianapolis Star ($)
How the pandemic has affected recruiting — CBS Sports
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Volleyball: Purdue adds Chad Sutton to staff — PurdueSports.com
Baseball: Bernie Allen named to Indiana Hall of Fame — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Larry Burton (1951) Wide Receiver, Football
Larry Taylor (1967) Offensive Guard, Football
Mike Hartnagel (1976) Defensive End, Football
Anthony Brown (1993) Defensive Back, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.