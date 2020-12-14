 Purdue University Boilermakers | football | basketball
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-14 23:06:12 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 12.15.2020

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Amid much certainty, Purdue preparing to play Indiana — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier

Geovonte' Howard hits the transfer portal — GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue Roundball Roundup: The college basketball season, starting lineups and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE RECRUITING

Week 16 commitment results: A state title for JaQuez CrossGoldandBlack.com

Jalen Washington impresses in return — Indianapolis Star ($)

How the pandemic has affected recruiting — CBS Sports

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Volleyball: Purdue adds Chad Sutton to staff — PurdueSports.com

Baseball: Bernie Allen named to Indiana Hall of Fame — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Larry Burton (1951) Wide Receiver, Football

Larry Taylor (1967) Offensive Guard, Football

Mike Hartnagel (1976) Defensive End, Football

Anthony Brown (1993) Defensive Back, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}